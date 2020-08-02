Ormie King: Faded Auburn photos from readers

Today I have three terrific faded photos of Auburn Legends that were just recently sent in by you readers.
The first comes to us from Lynn Lepak, and is a great old photo of the Auburn Police Department, which includes her oldest brother, Al Lepak. From left are Al Lepak, Bernie Watkins, Chuck Augello, Greg Schwark, Ron Semple, Tom Murphy and Dan McLoughlin. At the desk is Sgt. Jack Loveland.
The second one comes to us from Tom Netti and is a great old photo of a team of Holy Family CYO seventh-grade basketball league playoff winners: Seated from left, Bill Foster, Jerry Oliver, Bill Stapleton, Norm Bielowicz; standing from left, coaches Bill Kinsella and Jeff Ianiri, Neil Donnelly, Tom Prystal, Joe Kulakowski, Mark Janiewski, Richard Reilley, Tom Netti and the Rev. Chester N. Klocek, assistant pastor at Holy Family Church.
Last but not least is another really great photo that comes to us from Matt Salemi, 86 years young. His parents were Al and Rosaria Salemi, pictured here today, and they owned Al’s Restaurant. Matt had a brother, Joe, and his sister is Josephine, both also pictured here today. Matt and Josephine are still with us. Josephine is in her early 70s. This is a photo of a party that was held at Al’s Restaurant about 75 years ago. The party was for Matt’s brother, Joe, who was leaving to go into the U.S. Army. Many of these people were close friends, neighborhood friends, and relatives. You are sure to know a few: Back row from left, “Shorty” Johnny Dash, Walt Dumont, Gainetto (John) Ardirini, John Hyrock, Sam Chindamo, Tony Contrera, Mike Churney, Matt Salemi, Millard Slywka; middle row from left, Rosario Salemi, Josephine Salemi, Jimmy Contrera, Mr. Tabone; bottom row from left, Guido Cassasanda, William F. J. Welch, Joe Giacamozza, Al Salemi, Joe Salemi, Eddie Bentacore, unknown and Mrs. Tabone and baby.
Thanks again to Michele Lattimore Sedor for answering Steve Coleman’s question of whatever happened to the ampitheatre type, semi-circle shaped monument that was once at East High. It is now at Hoopes Park. Thanks also to Rich Knaul and Mark Lawn, who both wrote in to say there was once another popular statue at East High that was eventually moved to the front of the police station, and that is the statue of Thomas Mott Osborne. Both commented that it was a popular prank among the students to paint the statue each year. Sounds like it’s probably safer at the police station!
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
