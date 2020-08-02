Ormie King: Faded Auburn photos from readers

Last but not least is another really great photo that comes to us from Matt Salemi, 86 years young. His parents were Al and Rosaria Salemi, pictured here today, and they owned Al’s Restaurant. Matt had a brother, Joe, and his sister is Josephine, both also pictured here today. Matt and Josephine are still with us. Josephine is in her early 70s. This is a photo of a party that was held at Al’s Restaurant about 75 years ago. The party was for Matt’s brother, Joe, who was leaving to go into the U.S. Army. Many of these people were close friends, neighborhood friends, and relatives. You are sure to know a few: Back row from left, “Shorty” Johnny Dash, Walt Dumont, Gainetto (John) Ardirini, John Hyrock, Sam Chindamo, Tony Contrera, Mike Churney, Matt Salemi, Millard Slywka; middle row from left, Rosario Salemi, Josephine Salemi, Jimmy Contrera, Mr. Tabone; bottom row from left, Guido Cassasanda, William F. J. Welch, Joe Giacamozza, Al Salemi, Joe Salemi, Eddie Bentacore, unknown and Mrs. Tabone and baby.