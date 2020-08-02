You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ormie King: Faded Auburn photos from readers
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Faded Auburn photos from readers

{{featured_button_text}}
Ormie logo

Today I have three terrific faded photos of Auburn Legends that were just recently sent in by you readers.

Photo # 1 - police dept. photo

The first comes to us from Lynn Lepak, and is a great old photo of the Auburn Police Department, which includes her oldest brother, Al Lepak. From left are Al Lepak, Bernie Watkins, Chuck Augello, Greg Schwark, Ron Semple, Tom Murphy and Dan McLoughlin. At the desk is Sgt. Jack Loveland.

Photo # 2 - Holy Family basketball photo
Photo # 3 - Al's Restaurant photo

The second one comes to us from Tom Netti and is a great old photo of a team of Holy Family CYO seventh-grade basketball league playoff winners: Seated from left, Bill Foster, Jerry Oliver, Bill Stapleton, Norm Bielowicz; standing from left, coaches Bill Kinsella and Jeff Ianiri, Neil Donnelly, Tom Prystal, Joe Kulakowski, Mark Janiewski, Richard Reilley, Tom Netti and the Rev. Chester N. Klocek, assistant pastor at Holy Family Church.

Last but not least is another really great photo that comes to us from Matt Salemi, 86 years young. His parents were Al and Rosaria Salemi, pictured here today, and they owned Al’s Restaurant. Matt had a brother, Joe, and his sister is Josephine, both also pictured here today. Matt and Josephine are still with us. Josephine is in her early 70s. This is a photo of a party that was held at Al’s Restaurant about 75 years ago. The party was for Matt’s brother, Joe, who was leaving to go into the U.S. Army. Many of these people were close friends, neighborhood friends, and relatives. You are sure to know a few: Back row from left, “Shorty” Johnny Dash, Walt Dumont, Gainetto (John) Ardirini, John Hyrock, Sam Chindamo, Tony Contrera, Mike Churney, Matt Salemi, Millard Slywka; middle row from left, Rosario Salemi, Josephine Salemi, Jimmy Contrera, Mr. Tabone; bottom row from left, Guido Cassasanda, William F. J. Welch, Joe Giacamozza, Al Salemi, Joe Salemi, Eddie Bentacore, unknown and Mrs. Tabone and baby.

Thanks again to Michele Lattimore Sedor for answering Steve Coleman’s question of whatever happened to the ampitheatre type, semi-circle shaped monument that was once at East High. It is now at Hoopes Park. Thanks also to Rich Knaul and Mark Lawn, who both wrote in to say there was once another popular statue at East High that was eventually moved to the front of the police station, and that is the statue of Thomas Mott Osborne. Both commented that it was a popular prank among the students to paint the statue each year. Sounds like it’s probably safer at the police station!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Aug. 2, 2020

Happy birthday to:

  • Mike Szozda

  • Mary Mohan

  • Monica Pierce

  • Mary Roe

  • Greg Doan

  • Viv Balisiteri

  • Brian Gauthier

  • Judy King

  • Fran Bouley

  • Mike Tarby

  • Melissa Tarby

  • Linda Breck

  • Olga Cramer

  • Jennifer Connors

  • Ashley Festa Finion

  • Kathy Marlett

  • Tom Tenity

  • Bob Blim

  • Linda Kerr

  • Patti Festa

  • Michelle Daly

  • Jessie Musso

  • Peg Farrington

  • Kim Lowe

  • Roger Beer

  • David Eaton

  • Beth Deitrick

  • Serena Baroody

  • Dot Kolp

  • Shannon Penafeather

  • Ace Collins

  • Kathleen Corbett

  • Kim Lowe

  • Bricky McConnell

  • Bonnie Ford

  • Lisa Romano

  • Mark Stack

  • Anita Petrosino

Happy 50th anniversary to Sue and George Burgette

Happy anniversary to:

  • Debbie and John DeChick

  • Ann and Mark Collins

  • Cassie and Bill Catto

  • Kathy and Fred Slayton

  • Angie and Ron Gasparro

  • Carol and Dale Gamba

  • Marg and Chris MCevoy

  • Tillie and Zenon Kazanivsky

  • Laurie and Allan Graney

Get well wishes to Barb Bonilla

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Joseph Stanley Swietoniowski

  • Mary A. Kelly

  • Nicholas A. Milillo

  • John (Jack) R. Miller

  • Judith A. “Judy” Merrihew

  • Michael D. “Mickey” Youtt, Jr.

  • Oscar O. Blay, Jr.

  • Vern D. Brand

  • Nikolai StPierre

  • Richard J. “Dick” Welch

  • Dolores Bernice Davis

  • Scott S. White

  • Suzanne N. Baird

  • John "Ray" Walters Jr.

  • Samuel J. Fricano

Today’s thought: It’s better to be 6 feet apart than being 6 feet under. — John Noz

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rep. Lewis praised by 3 presidents at funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News