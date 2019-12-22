Merry Christmas everyone! Here are some ice skating photos of years gone by for you to enjoy!
Photo No. 1, courtesy of Dave Hawelka, is from Hoopes Park in 1945: From left, John McDonnell, Lilianna Contigulia King, Dave Hawelka, Nan Monroe, Marilyn VanGiesen, Paul McDonnell.
Photo No. 2 is from 1946 at the Y-Field: From left, Nan Smith, JoAnne Mottern Gleason, Joan Smith Heffernan, Peggy Andrews Gianotta, Rita Foote Brown, Joan Foote Ramos.
Photo No. 3, courtesy of JoAnne O’Connor, shows 1960s skating at Lincoln playground. This picture shows two of the O’Connor kids, who lived a few doors down on Peacock Street at the time, standing on the ice rink at Lincoln playground, with the old (now gone) school building in the background.
Photo No 4, courtesy of Victor Fritz, is from January 1960 and shows kids preparing to ice skate on Owasco Lake, as seen from West Lake Road.