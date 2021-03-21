 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Faded photos of Irish Legends of Auburn
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Faded photos of Irish Legends of Auburn

Ormie logo

Top o' the mornin' to you! In honor of St. Patrick's Day this past week, here are four faded photos to share of some of Auburn’s Irish heritage! Enjoy!

Dr. Tom Donnelly in his Irish cap and cane.JPG

Dr. Tom Donnelly in his Irish cap and cane.

Charlie Wride-Tom Gargan-John Casper - these 3 pals look like they are up to no good at the Ancient Order of Hibernians.JPG

Pals Charlie Wride, Tom Gargan and John Casper look like they are up to no good at the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
1952 Holy Family graduation page boys - Tom Mitchell & Tom Cuff.JPG

The 1952 Holy Family graduation page boys Tom Mitchell and Tom Cuff.
Ann Landers & Tom Galbato wearing the green - Ann had the best St. Patrick's Day parties ever!!.JPG

Ann Landers and Tom Galbato wearing the green. Ann had the best St. Patrick's Day parties ever!

Read the latest Legends of Auburn columns by Ormie King

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for March 21, 2021

Happy birthday to:

  • Joey Lopez
  • Matthew Brooks
  • Michelle Nolan Bell
  • Emily Ahearn
  • Louie Proulx
  • Abby Fulton
  • Joe DeMaio
  • Samantha King
  • Chiara Reeves
  • Laurie Turo
  • Ron Semple
  • Jack Conway
  • Amanda Edwards
  • Michael Bozek
  • Lisa Carnicelli
  • John Sincebaugh
  • George Mills
  • JoAnne Lawler
  • Ken Kanya
  • Vince Shaw
  • John Discenza
  • Tom Prystal Sr.
  • Virgie Pelc
  • Bill Mead
  • Jack Kulis
  • Robert Fronce
  • Ray Lockwood
  • Elvin Dolph
  • Patricia Allen
  • Kris Wilkinson
  • Peg Spencer
  • Pail DelPiano
  • Maureen Harringer
  • Nicholas Mizro
  • Chele Conley
  • Chere Ware
  • Jean Shutter
  • Joan Panek and Judy Boedicker (twins)

Happy anniversary to:

  • Gina and Kevin Redmond
  • Deacon John and Carole Tomandl
  • Margie and Jim Swartz
  • Barb and Steve Bonilla

Our condolences to the families of:

  • R. Allen Shotwell
  • Jim Hughes
  • Beverly J. Hunter
  • Pamela Jean Pelchy
  • Stanley J. Koziel Jr.
  • Kelly A. Dare
  • Shirley J. Granger
  • Bernard Rogalski
  • Nancy H. Ames
  • Julia Czech Jaskow
  • Benjamin Roberts Ahner
  • Susan A. Wolczyk Lorenc Sullivan
  • Elizabeth "Betty" M. Kirkpatrick
  • Louis Ralph Quill
  • Stella Rose Iwanicki-Briggs
  • Barbara Ruth Arnold

Today’s thought: Age is merely the number of years the world has been enjoying you. — John Noz

The Liars Club meets every Thursday at 8 a.m. at Ann’s Restaurant on Grant Avenue. We are a bunch of old jocks who like to share stories of the glory days, hence our name. Please join us ... everyone is welcome! Great food, great service, lots of laughs. Wear your masks. Plenty of room to social distance as we have our own area in the back thanks to Ann’s!

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

Tags

