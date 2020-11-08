 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Faded photos of old Auburn grocery stores
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie logo

Today we have some photos to share of local grocery stores from days gone by. Have a good week everyone! — Ormie

Photo # 1 - The Fruit Bowl.JPG
Photo # 2 - Morocco's.JPG

Photo # 3 - Loblaw's.JPG
Photo # 4 - Hester's.JPG
Photo # 5 - Lloyd Taylor's IGA.JPG

Legends of Auburn: Catch up on Ormie King's most recent columns

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Nov. 8, 2020

Happy birthday to:

  • Diane Stechuchak
  • Gerry McOmber
  • Terry Colbert
  • Nancy Smith
  • Miles Smith
  • Fr. Lou Vasile
  • Dan Arquette
  • Ann Marie Ockenfels
  • Tom Delaney
  • Kaitlyn Hlwya
  • John Langham
  • Dianne Wolczyk
  • Maggie Conboy
  • Jim Orman
  • Sue Chandler
  • Dr. Joe Rowley
  • Jim Musso
  • T.J. Gamba
  • Aubrie Goebert
  • Victoria Piccione-Mott
  • Marilyn Kelly
  • Sandi Papalia
  • Zenton Kazanivsky
  • Adele Charles
  • Nancy Charles
  • Dave Rabuano
  • Mike Picciano Sr.
  • Brian Rhodes
  • Cathy Kowal
  • Andrew Kirkland
  • Sandy DiMarco

Happy 25th anniversary to Dianne and Chester Weslowski

Happy anniversary to:

  • Fran and Jim Hanley
  • Annie and Alastair Smith
  • Bonnie and John Ford
  • Tammy and Jim Reister
  • Karen and Ray Lockwood
  • Lynn and Max Proulz

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Richard "Rick" John Dellonte
  • Joan M. Arquette
  • Donald Frederick Bowden Sr.
  • Vernon Gansz
  • Barbara A. Smith
  • Janet E. Wilbur
  • Barbara Shields
  • Donald P. O’Brien
  • Ellen A. Luisi
  • Alice L. Quinn
  • Richard S. Pethybridge
  • Gary Alan Glover
  • Carol L. Exley
  • David W. Austin

Today’s thought: Never in a million years could I have imagined I would go up to a bank teller wearing a mask and asking for money. — John Noz

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

0
0
0
0
0

