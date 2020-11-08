Ormie King: Faded photos of old Auburn grocery stores

Today we have some photos to share of local grocery stores from days gone by. Have a good week everyone! — Ormie
Support Local Journalism
Legends of Auburn: Catch up on Ormie King's most recent columns
Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.
With all that is happening in our world today, I’m sure we could all use a good stiff drink right about now! Today we have some photos of some…
Today we have four CYO team photos from the past for you to enjoy. Please send me your story/photos about your favorite Legends of Auburn! I l…
Here are a couple faded photos to enjoy and a little nostalgia from a couple of Auburn’s favorite establishments from days gone by: Shortstop …
Today’s Legend of Auburn is a terrific athlete. This young lady turned 101 years old last week and her name is Anne McDonald. Anne sent me a g…
Today I have a few great old photos to share with you of some local legends from St. Francis of Assisi Church. (Today, St. Francis is combined…
Today we have some really great old photos of downtown Auburn! Enjoy!
I recently had a request to share some faded photos of the amusement park rides that used to be located at Deauville Island and Emerson Park. …
I hope everyone has a nice, long, relaxing Labor Day weekend. Hard to believe it’s September already! Today we have some great softball and ba…
Today’s story comes to us from Ed Guzalak, and you’re sure to recognize some of the young men in this photo. Many thanks to Ed, and the entire…
Today’s story is really special one and comes to us from Auburn native Jim Hohman. Thanks, Jim, for sharing such a great story, and thanks to …
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.