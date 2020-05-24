Ormie King: Faded photos of some of Auburn’s ice cream shops
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

It’s Memorial Day weekend, a time to remember all those who have gone before us, especially those who gave their lives for our freedom. It’s also a time for parades and family picnics, but they are very limited due to our social distancing.

The good news is, the weather is supposed to be great, and the local ice creams shops are open, so maybe take a ride and treat yourself and your family to your favorite ice cream! Here are some faded photos of some of Auburn’s ice cream shops from days gone by for you to enjoy. Have a great weekend whatever you do!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for May 24, 2020

Happy birthday to:

 · Stacy (Dugan) Roche

· Kenneth "KJ" Whitmore

· Shannon Whitmore

· Nancy Robinson

· Bob Gallager Sr.

· Zach Proulx

· Ann Shaw

· Jill Sincebaugh

· Jim Buschman

· Kenny Lumb Sr.

· Jim Giannetino

· Greg Redmond

· Janet Rhodes

· Mike Ferraraccio

· Jennifer Pisano

· Mike O’Hora

· Marty Fanning

· Kristen D’Alberto Lennox

· Jessie Mazzeo

· Ginny Chalanick

· Bob Wood

· John Guzalak

· Linda Ricci

· Ellie May

· Melissa Fedeshyn

· Shirley Talamo

· Dawn Fedigan

· Ray Wisniewski

Happy anniversary to:

· Barb & Mike Walsh

· Stella & Eric Bullard

· Judy & Ormie King

Get well wishes to:

Ron Netti

Our condolences to the families of:

· Carl R. Castiglione

· Marilyn M. Holmes

· June Louise Perraut

· JoAnn Sackel

· James H. Campbell Jr.

· Shirley J. Pollay

· Warren J. "Bud" Smith

· John M. Bishop

· Natalie H. Coleman

· Jessie A. Speen

· Roberta M. Green

· Doris M. Rooker

· Evelyn I. Stone

· Vernon Bailey Blumer

· Allison T. Orr-McCoy

· Wendy J. Lawrence

· Helen R. Graney

· Priscilla J. (Angelo) Johnston

Today’s thought: We only live in the land of the free because of the brave.  — John Noz

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

