Ormie King: Faded photos of some of Auburn’s ice cream shops

It’s Memorial Day weekend, a time to remember all those who have gone before us, especially those who gave their lives for our freedom. It’s also a time for parades and family picnics, but they are very limited due to our social distancing.

The good news is, the weather is supposed to be great, and the local ice creams shops are open, so maybe take a ride and treat yourself and your family to your favorite ice cream! Here are some faded photos of some of Auburn’s ice cream shops from days gone by for you to enjoy. Have a great weekend whatever you do!