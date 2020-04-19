Ormie King: Give thanks to Auburn's legendary Maxwells

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today I would like to give a big shout-out to Scott, Larry and Bobbie at Maxwell’s Food Store. The Maxwells have served us for generations, always with consistent, reliable service and great products, as well as a friendly smile and some conversation about the news of the day. A visit to their store is always pleasant, and a happy reminder of a simpler time, before the mega-chain stores existed.

Their daily delivery service is more valuable now than ever, during this difficult time of sheltering at home. Today's photos pay tribute to this wonderful family who are such a big part of our community. A big thank you to the Maxwell family, for all you do for all of us, and for being GREAT Legends of Auburn!

Photo No. 1 shows, from left, Bobbie, Scott and Larry Maxwell.

Photo No. 2 shows the Maxwell’s store front in the 1940s. The establishment is Auburn’s oldest, active family-owned grocery store.

Photo No. 3 is Marion "Corky" Maxwell, a friendly face at Maxwell’s for many, many years. Sadly, she has passed on.

Photo No. 4 is Francis Porter, a loyal employee for many years. He has also passed on.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

