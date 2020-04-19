Ormie King: Give thanks to Auburn's legendary Maxwells
Ormie King: Give thanks to Auburn's legendary Maxwells

  • Updated
Today I would like to give a big shout-out to Scott, Larry and Bobbie at Maxwell’s Food Store. The Maxwells have served us for generations, always with consistent, reliable service and great products, as well as a friendly smile and some conversation about the news of the day. A visit to their store is always pleasant, and a happy reminder of a simpler time, before the mega-chain stores existed.

Their daily delivery service is more valuable now than ever, during this difficult time of sheltering at home. Today's photos pay tribute to this wonderful family who are such a big part of our community. A big thank you to the Maxwell family, for all you do for all of us, and for being GREAT Legends of Auburn!

Photo # 1 -the Maxwells today

Photo No. 1 shows, from left, Bobbie, Scott and Larry Maxwell.

Photo # 2 - Maxwells in the 1940s

Photo No. 2 shows the Maxwell’s store front in the 1940s. The establishment is Auburn’s oldest, active family-owned grocery store.

Photo # 3 - Marion 'Corky' Maxwell

Photo No. 3 is Marion "Corky" Maxwell, a friendly face at Maxwell’s for many, many years. Sadly, she has passed on.

Photo # 4 - Francis Porter.JPG

Photo No. 4 is Francis Porter, a loyal employee for many years. He has also passed on.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for April 19, 2020

Happy 91st birthday to Mary Arleen Cuddy

Happy birthday to:

  • Mark Pilipczak

  • Brian Collins

  • Charlie Warter

  • Jessie Kline

  • Bob K. Clifford

  • Nick DeOrio

  • Marge Brooks

  • Maria DelloStritto

  • Jen Borza

  • Mona Jackson

  • Abby Bonilla

  • Erica Turner

  • John Sheftic

  • Diane LaRue

  • Monica Weslowski

  • Kit Shorr

  • Dan Quinn

  • Coleen LaMay

  • Jason DeChick

  • Dick Timian

  • Dave Porten

  • Tom Ricci

  • Norbert Plis

  • Leroy Wellington

  • Joe Pendergast

  • Linda Spinosa

  • Karen Dwyer

  • Bill Weiman

  • Sam Giangreco

  • Marie Nellenbeck

  • Clair and Caroline Netti

  • Judy MacDonald

  • Joyce Cavanaugh

  • Sharon Maywalt

  • Dick Donofrio

  • Abby Moskov

  • Jack Leonard

  • Mike Jones

  • Mary Mason

  • Mike Miller

  • Vince Ianonne

  • Mike Panek

  • Vino Lupo

  • Ed Plis

  • Melissa and Andrew and Rachel Wittenberg

Happy anniversary to:

  • Terry and Steve Kline

  • Nancy and Doug Short

  • Sherry and Bill Gabak

  • Helen and John Noz

  • Cathy and Dick Burns

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Sadie Marlett

  • Ruth Ann (Viera) Wood

  • Darrell Roger Pipgrass

  • Glenda J. Brown

  • Nancy A. Roberts Gilmore

  • Patricia McPeak Ely

  • Beverly J. Briggs

  • George T. Clancy Jr.

  • Jean Ellen Butts

  • Michael Dawson

  • Harold Douglas (Doug) McElwain

  • Eddie L. Hartfield Jr.

  • Cristobal C. Gomez Ramos

  • Joseph F. Nolan

  • Mrs. Geraldine Mable Copes-Daniels

  • Margaret Ann O'Neill

  • Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr.

  • Robert "Bob" N. Abbott Jr.

  • Norbert T. Schmitt

Today’s thought: My kids are finally getting eve with me. They've grounded me for a month and I didn't even stay out late. — John Noz

IMPORTANT! Mark your calendars for a BIG upcoming celebration, the 50th birthday of Auburn High School! This event will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 11, in downtown Auburn, with proceeds going to the Auburn Education Foundation. Let’s help Bernie Simmons and his committee get the word out to all 50 years of graduates! Spread the word!

Just a reminder to all you folks out there. I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements. (It's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion.) Thanks!

Remember now — LOVE LIFE, CHEAT DEATH, LAUGH OFTEN!

