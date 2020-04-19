Ormie King: Give thanks to Auburn's legendary Maxwells

Today I would like to give a big shout-out to Scott, Larry and Bobbie at Maxwell’s Food Store. The Maxwells have served us for generations, always with consistent, reliable service and great products, as well as a friendly smile and some conversation about the news of the day. A visit to their store is always pleasant, and a happy reminder of a simpler time, before the mega-chain stores existed.
Their daily delivery service is more valuable now than ever, during this difficult time of sheltering at home. Today's photos pay tribute to this wonderful family who are such a big part of our community. A big thank you to the Maxwell family, for all you do for all of us, and for being GREAT Legends of Auburn!
Photo No. 1 shows, from left, Bobbie, Scott and Larry Maxwell.
Photo No. 2 shows the Maxwell’s store front in the 1940s. The establishment is Auburn’s oldest, active family-owned grocery store.
Photo No. 3 is Marion "Corky" Maxwell, a friendly face at Maxwell’s for many, many years. Sadly, she has passed on.
Photo No. 4 is Francis Porter, a loyal employee for many years. He has also passed on.
Coronavirus Maxwell's 1.JPG
Coronavirus Maxwell's 2.JPG
Coronavirus Maxwell's 3.JPG
Coronavirus Maxwell's 5.JPG
Coronavirus Maxwell's 6.JPG
Coronavirus Maxwell's 7.JPG
Coronavirus Maxwell's 8.JPG
Coronavirus Maxwell's 9.JPG
Coronavirus Maxwell's 10.JPG
Coronavirus Maxwell's 11.JPG
Coronavirus Maxwell's 13.JPG
Coronavirus Maxwell's 14.JPG
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
Around Auburn for April 19, 2020
Happy 91st birthday to Mary Arleen Cuddy
Happy birthday to:
Mark Pilipczak
Brian Collins
Charlie Warter
Jessie Kline
Bob K. Clifford
Nick DeOrio
Marge Brooks
Maria DelloStritto
Jen Borza
Mona Jackson
Abby Bonilla
Erica Turner
John Sheftic
Diane LaRue
Monica Weslowski
Kit Shorr
Dan Quinn
Coleen LaMay
Jason DeChick
Dick Timian
Dave Porten
Tom Ricci
Norbert Plis
Leroy Wellington
Joe Pendergast
Linda Spinosa
Karen Dwyer
Bill Weiman
Sam Giangreco
Marie Nellenbeck
Clair and Caroline Netti
Judy MacDonald
Joyce Cavanaugh
Sharon Maywalt
Dick Donofrio
Abby Moskov
Jack Leonard
Mike Jones
Mary Mason
Mike Miller
Vince Ianonne
Mike Panek
Vino Lupo
Ed Plis
Melissa and Andrew and Rachel Wittenberg
Happy anniversary to:
Terry and Steve Kline
Nancy and Doug Short
Sherry and Bill Gabak
Helen and John Noz
Cathy and Dick Burns
Our condolences to the families of:
Sadie Marlett
Ruth Ann (Viera) Wood
Darrell Roger Pipgrass
Glenda J. Brown
Nancy A. Roberts Gilmore
Patricia McPeak Ely
Beverly J. Briggs
George T. Clancy Jr.
Jean Ellen Butts
Michael Dawson
Harold Douglas (Doug) McElwain
Eddie L. Hartfield Jr.
Cristobal C. Gomez Ramos
Joseph F. Nolan
Mrs. Geraldine Mable Copes-Daniels
Margaret Ann O'Neill
Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr.
Robert "Bob" N. Abbott Jr.
Norbert T. Schmitt
Today’s thought: My kids are finally getting eve with me. They've grounded me for a month and I didn't even stay out late. — John Noz
IMPORTANT! Mark your calendars for a BIG upcoming celebration, the 50th birthday of Auburn High School! This event will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 11, in downtown Auburn, with proceeds going to the Auburn Education Foundation. Let’s help Bernie Simmons and his committee get the word out to all 50 years of graduates! Spread the word!
Just a reminder to all you folks out there. I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements. (It's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion.) Thanks!
Remember now — LOVE LIFE, CHEAT DEATH, LAUGH OFTEN!