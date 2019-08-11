This week's Legends of Auburn is a package of photos from Patty Foster Beer, who wrote the following:
This summer the classes of 1964 from the four Auburn high schools of the 1960s — East, West, Central and Mt. Carmel — held their 55th reunions. On a July Friday, they met at State Street Mall, where A.T. Walley's provided food and drink for them, the classes of 1969, celebrating their 50th reunions and others just out for a fun night on a very warm summer evening. Mt. Carmel 1964 joined the party after initially gathering at the Knights of Columbus.
Saturday found everyone at the Holiday Inn. Dinner was held in separate rooms for each class but the walls were removed to provide space for all to meet and mingle before and after dinner. It was a time to renew old acquaintances and meet new friends.
Sunday, Mt. Carmel had a breakfast catered by Mary Phillips at Auburn Grove before those who no longer live here left for their "second" homes. Auburn will always be first for many of those who grew up here and remember it fondly.
Below are pictures of each class that were taken at the Holiday inn by Bill Moore of Gaston Moore Photography:
Mt. Carmel Class of 1964 55th reunion
First row from left, Ann Landry Coapman, Sherrie Gross Spurgeon, Jane Ryan Vanscoy, Gloria Alano, Janet Geherin Weston, Judy Gleason York, Liz Ferrara Ferlenda, Trish Cimildora Panarites, Diane Renslow Malnati-Pulliam, Paulette Young Peyok, Sandie DeNiro Commesso, Susan Pettigrass Thurston; Second row from left, Karen Greeley Schutt, Tom Cuff, Sherry Pines Cuff, Mary Ann Gonza Grifﬁth, Anne Donovan Schumaker, Sue Weaver Sharpe, Pat Peduto, Margie Brennan Walker, Judy Cuzzolino Farrington, Kathie Saunders Bivona, Joanne Walczyk Anthony; third row from left, Stan Czolowski, Patty Foster Beer, Bill Cowmey, Joe Sullivan, Steve Coleman, Christine Fantasia Connors, Kathy Monahan-Murphy; fourth row from left, Bill Howland, Bill Boedicker, Roger Beer, Frank Tortorici, Tom Ferlenda, Jim Shea, Richie Pinckney, Earle Thurston, John Baker, Jim Campbell, Mary Scollan, Jim Miskell. (Missing from picture: Jim Leone)
East High Class of 1964 55th reunion
First row from left, Bob Tringali, Carol Pesek, Ginny Morehiser Kentner, Sue Allen Dumont, Kathy Hassett Baran, Marcia Blowers Bolaney, Nancy Kelp Weaver, Ann Iaia Payne, Paula Redmond Lawson, Sherry Houde Knight, Margie Sanford Oberkoetter; second row from left, Dave Padlick, Tom Newcomb, John Tomandl, Iack Hilbert, Keith Jackson, Tina Kott Farrell, Bev Badger Centers, Jerry Partin, Carlos Mercado; third row from left, Tom Ferlenda, Curt Trice, John Baran, Julie Smith James-Buchan, Carol Karpinski Groeschel, Keith Durfee, Pat Tracy, Steve Hole, Don McCall; fourth row from left, Gene “Herky” Franczekschoonmaker, Dick “Bear” Lewis, Tom “German” Herrling, Chuck Alte, Gregg Lawson, Don Beardsley, Dave Vanek.
West High Class of 1964 55th reunion
First row from left, Phyllis Binks Barnes, Richard Pierce, Lorraine Mamuscia Nightingale, Marie Guido Bauso, Mary Fogarty Casey, Judy Cecora Peltz, Kathy Chanko Hotaling, Janet DelloStritto Graham, Suzanne Wager MacKenzie, Priscilla Guerrette Carmody, Annette Giannone Murphy; second row from left, Kathy Hickey McLaughtin, Sue Rossman Thurston, Rocco LoPiccolo, Carol Vasco Russell, Bonnie Wade DePalma, Trudy Miller Mitchell, John Klink; third row from left, David Ruetsch, Vince Busce, Rodney Cameron, Edward Petrus, Linda DelloStritto Cavanaugh, Ann Ditton Schneider.
Central High Class of 1964 55th reunion
First row from left, Kathy (Galbally) Kushyk, Christine (Maywalt) Olp, Josephine (Piestrak) Silliman, Susan (Waslienko) Mott, Kathy Kierst, Jane (Hawrelak) Westlake, Daria (Beresiwsky) Shaw, Cheryl (Cookie Suborski) Gabak, Margeret (Day) Gower; second row from left, William Kushyk, Joseph Tardibone, Olga (Bazarnik) Mudryj, Allison (Hedges) Bolak, Sharon (Mallory) Beyor, Daniel Bacon, Mary Rose Kot, Sharon (Jayne) Cole, William Christina; third row from left, Michael Gebzcyk, Michael Bolak, Thomas Connors, James Shaw, Louis Chandler, Gerald Cramer; Fourth row from left, Carmen Ottaviano, John Walsh, Gregory Vanscoy, Jerry Fedorchuk, William Moore.