Ormie King: Honoring Auburn Legend David Stapleton

In 1944, Sheila Stapleton (Dave’s sister) was born and dad came home from the end of the war in 1945 and David and Sheila and Doc and Billie all moved to Brooklyn, where Dr. Tom studied eye surgery at the Eye and Ear Hospital. They were there for two years, until 1948, when they returned as a family to live at Meagher Funeral Home with Grandma Meagher at 158 State St. Dave Stapleton spent most of his youth there. Dave went to Holy Family Grammar School and in the second grade he met the love of his life, Helene Karpinski, and he knew back then that she was the one for him. Dave played CYO basketball and his dad coached the team. His teammates were Bobby Hearn, Jim and Pete Tonzi, Larry VanWie, Dick DeLorenzo, Al Patrick, Don Kelsh and Tom Welgoss. Dave went on to Mt. Carmel where he starred in basketball under coach Don Bucci and they had a great team, with such stellar athletes as Dave, Ross Tisci, ‘Spuds’ Murphy, Sonny Marinelli and Don Bucknam. After high school, Dave went on to Georgetown to get his degree, where generations of Stapletons have gone. Dr. Tom graduated in 1934, David in 1964 and his daughter, Meghan, in 1994 and his son, David, in 1995. Also, three generations lettered in varsity sports at Georgetown. Dr. Tom played basketball and lettered in baseball and David lettered in basketball and Meghan was a diver on the swim team and young David was the soccer goalie.