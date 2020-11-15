 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Look back at some Auburn clothing stores
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Look back at some Auburn clothing stores

Ormie logo

This week I have some faded photos to share with you from clothing stores in Auburn from days gone by. Enjoy! Have a good week, everyone, and stay safe!

— Ormie

Photo # 2 - Karpinski's.JPG

Photo # 3 - Homick's.JPG
Photo # 4 - Kalet's.JPG
Photo # 5- Dowd-Leo's Mens Store.JPG

Legends of Auburn: Catch up on Ormie King's most recent columns

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Nov. 15, 2020

Happy birthday to:

  • Mary Gridley
  • Tony Lupo Sr.
  • Celeste D’Alberto
  • Margaret Lepak
  • Josh Middleton
  • Maureen Wetherby
  • Bill Connors
  • Nick DeJoy
  • Helga Beck
  • Ann Foley
  • Johnn Cregg Jr.
  • Rose Muldoon
  • Bob Egan
  • Ed Speno
  • Helen Gower
  • Lisa Sigona
  • Joe Brechue
  • Jim Pardee
  • Stella Colella
  • Bruce Sherman
  • Alice Garhartt
  • Deidre Hutchings
  • Zach Buchberger
  • Chris King
  • Jacob Charles
  • Clint Allen
  • Margie Palombella
  • Toni Fantasia
  • Bill Lupien
  • Jennifer Collins
  • Ginger Sheffey
  • Vin Gleason
  • Dave Mamuscia
  • Linda Leonard
  • Helen DelFavero
  • Don & Jerry Clark (twins)
  • Bill McLane
  • Shelly Bennett
  • Lynn Smith
  • Cindy Kirkpatrick
  • Kati Buck
  • Megan Proulx
  • Tyler Smith

Happy 30th anniversary to Susan and Roland Beck

Happy anniversary to:

  • Evelyn and Steve Rusin
  • Jeanette and Ron Netti
  • Bobbie and Mike Kukiela
  • Tammy and Jim Riester
  • Lynn and Matt Proulx

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Linda Margensey
  • Barbara Jean McGrath
  • Robert Daniel Hoerger
  • Jeanne Russell Conover
  • David Alan Goodwin
  • Charles F. Whiteman
  • Richard J. Martens
  • Dolores A. Montross
  • Duke James Lovell
  • Florence Maillar Smith
  • Gordon L. Ross
  • W. Alan Johengen
  • James H. Swanson
  • Charles Hugh Killam
  • Anthony S. Bisogno
  • Brenda Tyler Cox
  • Edward Francis Gleason
  • Cynthia Evelyn Warn
  • Sally D. Wasilenko
  • James H. Swanson
  • Douglas C. "Dougie" Van Horn

Today’s thought: Every few days during this quarantine, be sure to try on your jeans just to make sure they still fit. Sweatpants will have you believe all is well in the kingdom. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: Iwould be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

