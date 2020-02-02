Ormie King: Meet some legendary Auburn families

Our families are one of the main reasons Auburn is such a great place to live and raise a family. Here are pictures of just a few of them. Thank you all for being great Legends of Auburn and such a big part of the fabric of our community!
Photo No. 1 is the Hogan family: Back row from left, Tom, Jay, Mike, Rich; second row from left, Marianne, Kathy, Joe, Jim, Jeanie; first row from left, Pat, Jack, Julie, Jean and Margie.
Photo No. 2 is the Kolo family: From left, Ed Jr., MaryAnn, Peg, Connie and Mary.
Photo No. 3 is the Tehan family: First row from left, Rachel, Patrick O’Donnell, George, Marilyn, Matt and Marie; middle row from left, Karen O’Donnell, Emma Miller, John and George Tehan, Clare O’Donnell, Tom O’Donnell, David Miller; back row from left, Andy, Nancy, Pat, Guy Miller, Kathy Tehan, Tim and Beth O’Donnell.
Photo No. 4 is the Betty and Jack Nolan family: Back row from left, Dan, Mike, Paul, Jim and Ed; first row from left, Mary Jo, Betty, Jack and Tom.
