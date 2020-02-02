Ormie King: Meet some legendary Auburn families
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Our families are one of the main reasons Auburn is such a great place to live and raise a family. Here are pictures of just a few of them. Thank you all for being great Legends of Auburn and such a big part of the fabric of our community!

Photo # 1 - The Hogan family

Photo No. 1 is the Hogan family: Back row from left, Tom, Jay, Mike, Rich; second row from left, Marianne, Kathy, Joe, Jim, Jeanie; first row from left, Pat, Jack, Julie, Jean and Margie.

Photo # 2 - The Kolo family

Photo No. 2 is the Kolo family: From left, Ed Jr., MaryAnn, Peg, Connie and Mary.

Photo # 3 - The Tehan family

Photo No. 3 is the Tehan family: First row from left, Rachel, Patrick O’Donnell, George, Marilyn, Matt and Marie; middle row from left, Karen O’Donnell, Emma Miller, John and George Tehan, Clare O’Donnell, Tom O’Donnell, David Miller; back row from left, Andy, Nancy, Pat, Guy Miller, Kathy Tehan, Tim and Beth O’Donnell.

Photo # 4 - The Nolan family

Photo No. 4 is the Betty and Jack Nolan family: Back row from left, Dan, Mike, Paul, Jim and Ed; first row from left, Mary Jo, Betty, Jack and Tom.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Feb. 2, 2020

Happy birthday to:

  • Mike Helas Jr.
  • Dick Dickman
  • Ryan Kiernan
  • Sharon Penafeather
  • MaryAnn Martin
  • Liza Kelly
  • Marcella Didio
  • Brad Doan
  • Susan Carl
  • Jean Flanigan
  • Peggy Kolo
  • Jean Clark
  • Bill Edmunds
  • Lou Vasile
  • Laura “Chippy” DeTomasso
  • Rita Brown
  • Paula Kott
  • Sam Casper
  • John Noz
  • Sue Wolniak
  • Annie Ball
  • Sheila Graney
  • James Klock
  • Jim Napoli
  • Jack Leonard
  • Crystal Cosentino
  • Cindy Bogart
  • Oney Gasparro
  • Mary Jo Fennessy
  • Mary Maggio
  • Marcia McGee
  • Barb Collard
  • Gwen Plish
  • Tom Kirkwood
  • Paul Kleiber Jr.
  • Carol McNeil
  • Bonnie McGuire
  • Brian Petrosino
  • Helen Casey
  • Jeanne Ricci
  • Ted Ball
  • Joyce Kreydatus

Happy anniversary to:

  • Jeanne and Bill Burns
  • Cathy and Vince Ianonne

Get well soon to:

  • Donna Lumb
  • MaryAnn Martin
  • Herb Campbell

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Dr. Thomas E. Donnelly
  • Keith A. Lavey
  • Charles W. Elser
  • James Alan Trapani
  • Mary A. Sennett
  • Richard C. Austin
  • Theresa (Tweedy) Penna Cannizzo
  • Gail Nye
  • Eugene Francis Seacor
  • Marianne (Cullen) White
  • William P. Daino
  • Kenneth Jerkins
  • Carl R. Sanford
  • Frank A. Greene
  • Shirley J. Fischer
  • James A. Tortorello

Today’s thought: There was a contest for the best pun. Contestants submitted 10 entries. Which one won? Answer: No pun in 10 did! — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there. I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements. (It's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion.) Thanks!

Remember now — LOVE LIFE, CHEAT DEATH, LAUGH OFTEN!

