Ormie King: More on Auburn's legendary Festa family

Today we have Part II of the Carl Festa family story and photos, as shared with us by his daughter, MaryAnne Festa Leonard. I am certain your dad and mom are so very proud of how their family has grown and all that you kids and grandkids have accomplished. Many thanks to the Festa family for being terrific Legends of Auburn!

There are four of us: myself, Carl, Mike and Cheryl.

Michael works as a warehouse manager in Syracuse. He and his wife, Darlene, have three daughters and a son. Their daughter Ashley and her husband, Brian, work as school teachers in Syracuse and they have three children. Morgan and her husband, Chris, have six in their family. Morgan works at Aurora Inn in the office and Chris works at Johnston Paper Co. Michael Jr. also works at Johnston Paper and his wife, Stephanie, is a school teacher at Casey Park Elementary School. Sara works for Wegmans and lives in Rochester. My brother Mike has his pilot’s license and would fly in his spare time.