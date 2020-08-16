You have permission to edit this article.
Ormie King: More on Auburn's legendary Festa family
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: More on Auburn's legendary Festa family

Today we have Part II of the Carl Festa family story and photos, as shared with us by his daughter, MaryAnne Festa Leonard. I am certain your dad and mom are so very proud of how their family has grown and all that you kids and grandkids have accomplished. Many thanks to the Festa family for being terrific Legends of Auburn!

There are four of us: myself, Carl, Mike and Cheryl.

Michael works as a warehouse manager in Syracuse. He and his wife, Darlene, have three daughters and a son. Their daughter Ashley and her husband, Brian, work as school teachers in Syracuse and they have three children. Morgan and her husband, Chris, have six in their family. Morgan works at Aurora Inn in the office and Chris works at Johnston Paper Co. Michael Jr. also works at Johnston Paper and his wife, Stephanie, is a school teacher at Casey Park Elementary School. Sara works for Wegmans and lives in Rochester. My brother Mike has his pilot’s license and would fly in his spare time.

Carl Jr. and his wife, Cheryl, are both retired from the prison and they live in Florida. She has two daughters and he has a daughter, Kristen, and a son, Carl Mark. Kristen works at Herman Avenue Elementary School as a teacher and her husband, Tom Schwartz, is an Auburn fireman and they have three boys. Her brother, Carl Mark, is a police officer in Ohio and his wife, Michelle, is a school teacher in Ohio. Not too long ago, Carl Jr. and Cheryl won a million dollars from a scratch off lottery ticket purchased here in Auburn!

My sister Cheryl is a travel agent. Her son, Billy Wildner, is a commercial pilot. Billy’s wife’s name is Jaci and they have a daughter named Liberty. Jaci is administrator for Penn State College and they live in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

I worked at Auburn Memorial Hospital for 29 years and am retired now. My husband worked at the Cayuga County Nursing Home in the maintenance department and he is retired now, too.

My dad has two brothers, David and Johnny Festa. Dad was married to his first wife, our mom, Katherine Festa, and she had worked at the Trivet House in Camillus, Hollywood Restaurant and the Holiday Inn as a waitress, and the Albee Hotel too. My mom died in 1996 at the age of 66. My mom and dad are greatly missed.

Around Auburn for Aug. 16, 2020

Happy birthday to:

  • Joe Mitchell
  • MaryAnne Festa Leonard
  • Kevin Leonard
  • Judy Lannom
  • Sarah Bennett Lumb
  • Ella Kenna Lumb
  • Katie Homick Hutchinson
  • Sue David
  • Rusty Hasenjacker
  • Doug Selby
  • Robert Barber
  • Sam Vitale
  • Gino Alberici
  • Alan Fulton
  • Kathy Fulton
  • Don Patella
  • Bernie Wallace
  • Dolores Novak
  • Margie Schwartz
  • Bill Long
  • Ellen Kelly
  • Jim Vanacore
  • Rose Patella
  • Ann Streeter
  • Dolores Dec
  • Mike Didio
  • Joyce LoBisco
  • Brian MacDavitt
  • Steve DePalma
  • Mary DeChick
  • Linda Coon
  • Jason McConnell
  • Jim Dacey
  • Debby McCormick
  • Mary Ann Berman
  • Fred Hamberger
  • JoAnne Behm
  • Mark Weslowski

Happy 60th anniversary to Marcia and Tom McGee

Happy 50th anniversary to JoAnne and Joe Mitchell

Happy 35th anniversary to Marilyn and Timothy Donovan

Happy anniversary to:

  • Viv and Buzzy Richardson
  • Mena and Rich Hansinger
  • Nancy and Al Prosser
  • Debbie and Jim Zmarthie
  • Patty and Frank Reginelli
  • Janette and Walt Wasilenko
  • Pauline and Jim Reilley
  • Denise and Tom Bennett

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Marvin S. Riester
  • William E. Thomas
  • Anthony A. Mattie
  • John "Jack" Agne
  • Alexander "Al" Wasilenko
  • Irene G. Rindfleisch
  • Patricia Day (nee O’Brien)
  • Allison T. Orr-McCoy
  • John Thomas Turney
  • Kerwick M. Halicy, Jr.
  • Elizabeth Ruth Reed Sowles
  • Diana Ferrovecchio
  • Jane D. Traver
  • Barbara Ann Dommel

Today’s thought: These days I put more alcohol on my hands than I do in my mouth. — John Noz

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

