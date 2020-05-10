Ormie King: Pauline Copes Johnson is a Legendary Auburn mom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today’s story comes to us from Deidre Johnson-Stanford and all of the Johnson children in honor of their mom. Thank you Pauline Copes Johnson for truly being a remarkable Legend of Auburn!

A very happy Mother’s Day to our very special mother, Pauline Copes Johnson, from all your family! We love you so very much and want to honor you on this special day!

Here’s a little information we’d like to share about our mom. She is quite a special lady! Pauline Copes Johnson was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Auburn. She is a great-great-grandniece of Harriet Tubman. She has 12 children, and has over 80 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mother is a member of the former Thompson Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, now renamed Harriet Tubman Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, where the Rev. Daren C. Jaime is now the pastor. She holds the office of church clerk, trustee board member, historian and plays the piano every Sunday for church, except when she's ill or out of town. She has been playing the piano for over 65 years.

She graduated from high school at age 17 and soon became the first African American telephone operator in the city of Auburn. When the telephone company left Auburn, she was employed at Red Star Express Lines for over 20 years as a secretary. She also worked at the Auburn prison and Sears.