This photo brought back many memories of the Bower & France gas station that was on the corner of Garden and North streets back in the 1950s. I walked by it every day on my way to Central High. The fellow on the left is not known but the other two are Ed Bower and Dick France, who ran the station.
These type of stations were all over the landscape back then and provided a much-needed service to road travelers. When you pulled old "Nellie-Belle" in to gas it up, there was someone there to clean your windshield, check your oil, put air in your tires — and they knew something about servicing your car.
How many gas stations can you remember? Here is my list and I am sure I missed many: Wynn, LaDouce & Pierce on Central Avenue; Bud Godfrey's Service Station at 31 Grant Ave.; Stu Mackay's Station at Richardson Square; Nick Pastushan's at 45 Owasco St.; Gormley's Shell Station at 81 Clark St.; Bill's Service Station at 5 Franklin St.; Charles Miller's Gulf at 176 Clark St.; Barney Mizro's Station at Osborne and Logan; King's Garage at 264 Clark St.; Neese Bros. Garage at 5 Dill St.; Hendrick's Station at South and Lincoln and later on Osborne and Lizette; Fromel Bros. Station at Wall St. and Aurelius; Andy Zeyak's at 10 Pearce.
Also, Loren and Bill Bunn at Beeline at 2 Seminary St.; Bob Borza's Repair at 43 Perrine St.; Ron Bodner's at 8 Garden St.; Dick Bozek's at 296 State St.; Dick's Auto Repairs at 251 Genesee St.; Don Green and Jim Bryant Repairs at 150 State St.; Jerry Homick's Station at 65 E. Genesee St.; John Bell's Repair at 2 Underwood; Bob Minde's Garage at 13 W. Park Ave.; George Donovan's at Clark Street; Bill Donovan's on Owasco Street; John Fiermonte's on Owasco Street; Bill Perron's Auto Service at 7045 Grant Ave.
Also, Pete's Service Center at 66 E. Genesee St.; Hutch's Garage at 137 Wall St.; Cuddeback Auto Repair at 21 Wall St.; Bob Delaney's Auto Service at 150 State St.; Al Shayler's Service on Clark St.; Dana Bradley & McNally on East Hill; Vehicle Maintenance Inc. at 139 Clark St.; Marty Stanton's at Grant Ave and Lansing Street; Ben Hart's Garage on Grant Avenue; Steve Netti's Motors at 5 Underwood; Westside Auto Repair at 191 Hardenburgh; Earl Haynes at 2 Seminary; Socony Gas Station at South Street Road; Butch Casbarro's Repairs on State Street; Eldred Lubritory at North and Garden; Clayton Manchester's at the traffic circle; Virginia Dewey at Wink Oil Co. on Owasco Street, and a whole host of others that won't come to my mind.
Today the direction seems to be mega-stations popping up on every corner with self-service gas pumps and stores stocked with everything from soup to nuts and generally two cashiers inside who are servicing very long lines of impatient customers.
Speaking for myself, I'll take the personal service any day that all these stations used to provide and having someone around that knew something about old "Nellie Belle" when she isn't up to par, and I'm willing to pay extra for that service. How about you?