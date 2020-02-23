Ormie King: Photos from Auburn's legendary Eddie's Fish Fry
Ormie King: Photos from Auburn's legendary Eddie's Fish Fry

This Wednesday marks Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, and that means many Auburnians will be eating fish on Fridays. We have so many great options for "Friday fish" here in town, none of us will go hungry! But who could forget our all-time favorite fish place back in the day, Eddie’s Fish Fry at the Five Points. It sure was a popular place after the football games, too!

I received these great photos and a nice note, so thought I’d share them with you.

"Dear Ormie, I thought you’d enjoy seeing what was left of Eddie’s Fish Fry after the fire. I don’t know how many remember Eddie’s, but I sure ate a lot of French fries and gravy there when I went to “ACC”!! Keep up your column. Elaine Swietonowski"

Thanks, Elaine! We ALL ate a lot of French fries and gravy at Eddie’s, that’s for sure!

Have a great week everyone! — Ormie

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Today’s thought: People are prisoners of their phones; that’s why they’re called cell phones. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there. I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements. (It's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion.) Thanks!

Remember now — LOVE LIFE, CHEAT DEATH, LAUGH OFTEN!

