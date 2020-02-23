Ormie King: Photos from Auburn's legendary Eddie's Fish Fry

This Wednesday marks Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, and that means many Auburnians will be eating fish on Fridays. We have so many great options for "Friday fish" here in town, none of us will go hungry! But who could forget our all-time favorite fish place back in the day, Eddie’s Fish Fry at the Five Points. It sure was a popular place after the football games, too!

I received these great photos and a nice note, so thought I’d share them with you.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Dear Ormie, I thought you’d enjoy seeing what was left of Eddie’s Fish Fry after the fire. I don’t know how many remember Eddie’s, but I sure ate a lot of French fries and gravy there when I went to “ACC”!! Keep up your column. Elaine Swietonowski"

Thanks, Elaine! We ALL ate a lot of French fries and gravy at Eddie’s, that’s for sure!

Have a great week everyone! — Ormie

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0