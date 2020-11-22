Ormie King: Postcards of some legendary Auburn sites

On a whim I put together a collection of AUBURN postcards for my family as a little gift. With their encouragement, I decided to push this project out into the community. Why not spread the postcard joy! I have developed a series of 25 postcards that all feature a snapshot of iconic Auburn along with a little caption. It has been fun sharing these postcards with the community and getting feedback. A gentleman from California reached out to me seeking a set of postcards to share with his 80-year-old identical twin brother. They were raised just outside of Auburn and have memories of coming to the “city.” One gal told me she was so excited to receive a postcard in the mail; the last one was received in the 1980s when her parents were vacationing in Florida.

It has been a tough year, and like many I find hope and comfort in the simple things of life. As we approach the holiday season, please consider a purchase of the “You Know You’re From Auburn If …” postcard series. They make great stocking stuffers and might be a terrific surprise for the Auburn-to-Florida snowbirds. (What a bargain — singles sell for just $1 and the set of 25 are packaged and sold for $20. It’s the thought on the back of the postcard that is priceless.) Did you know that 10% of the Auburn PostCard Project proceeds are donated to the Auburn Education Foundation?