Ormie King: Postcards of some legendary Auburn sites
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Postcards of some legendary Auburn sites

Today’s story comes to us from Teresa Ringwood Hoercher, and it’s a great one. She has done a fantastic job creating postcards about Auburn’s unique places and people. (And as you can tell, I paid her big bucks to say such nice things about me here.) Thank you Teresa for being a great Legend of Auburn, and for our shared enthusiasm for this place we all call our home. I hope everyone has a happy, safe, socially distant Thanksgiving with those you love most!

Ormie King is an Auburn treasure, a humble and kind man. I suspect he would not like me starting an article this way. However, it is the truth! Each Sunday he takes us on a reflective journey. As readers, we marvel at the stories and photos, some offering a fresh new perspective and others that help to resurface familiar Auburn lore. What strikes me as significant is his storytelling way of tying us all together. With thoughtfulness and humor, he tugs at our collective past and present through the people, places and events that make Auburn special.

I would like to think that I have a little bit of that “King” sentimentality, because I too love Auburn. Unlike Ormie, I do not have a wealth of stories and a collection of memorabilia, but I do have the heart. Just about one year ago I launched (what my son Andrew calls) my “passion project” — the Auburn PostCard Project. Yes, I know that we live in a world of instant communication; but I prefer those opportunities for special communication. A handwritten postcard, surprisingly arriving in the mail, can really be quite a treat!

On a whim I put together a collection of AUBURN postcards for my family as a little gift. With their encouragement, I decided to push this project out into the community. Why not spread the postcard joy! I have developed a series of 25 postcards that all feature a snapshot of iconic Auburn along with a little caption. It has been fun sharing these postcards with the community and getting feedback. A gentleman from California reached out to me seeking a set of postcards to share with his 80-year-old identical twin brother. They were raised just outside of Auburn and have memories of coming to the “city.” One gal told me she was so excited to receive a postcard in the mail; the last one was received in the 1980s when her parents were vacationing in Florida.

It has been a tough year, and like many I find hope and comfort in the simple things of life. As we approach the holiday season, please consider a purchase of the “You Know You’re From Auburn If …” postcard series. They make great stocking stuffers and might be a terrific surprise for the Auburn-to-Florida snowbirds. (What a bargain — singles sell for just $1 and the set of 25 are packaged and sold for $20. It’s the thought on the back of the postcard that is priceless.) Did you know that 10% of the Auburn PostCard Project proceeds are donated to the Auburn Education Foundation?

Check out the Auburn PostCard Project website for a good look at all the postcards along with some stories: www.auburnpcproject.com. Feel free to contact me at (315) 406-9784 or auburnpcproject@gmail.com for ordering and delivery options. Always consider shopping local! Suzi Q is a great spot to pick up some unique gifts created by local artists along with some postcards. Check out Octane Social, and while you are enjoying the food and the atmosphere, pick up some postcards. Finally, head up to Cases Unlimited to send off gifts to your loved ones and grab another set of postcards!

There is so much to LOVE about Auburn; spread some joy and send a postcard to someone you love soon! Thank you, Ormie, for sharing your readers with me.

Legends of Auburn: Catch up on Ormie King's most recent columns

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Nov. 22, 2020

Happy Sweet 16th birthday to Ida Kavanaugh

Happy birthday to:

  • Dave Church
  • Dan Salemi
  • Alec Riester
  • Luke Riester
  • Nick Bashta
  • Leslie Leary
  • Brian Hockeborne
  • Sherry Cuff
  • Tom Nardella
  • Helen Metot
  • Joan Long
  • Jim Riester
  • Arthur Conti
  • Jessi Dugan
  • Terry Sullivan
  • Marie Didio
  • Mary Kowaney
  • Jerry Sullivan
  • Jim Tripicano
  • Nelson Jameson
  • Nick D’Angelis
  • Justin SanMartin
  • George Spinelli
  • Anna Hlywa
  • Jordan Middleton
  • Carole Tripicano
  • MaryAnn Wilson
  • Will Schwarting
  • Bill Fox
  • Peg Sage
  • Jean Lober
  • Maxine Mamuscia
  • Art Price
  • Ernie and Gene Myers (twins)

Happy 50th Anniversary to Ellen and Phillip DelloStritto

Happy anniversary to:

  • Marlene and Bill Jacobs
  • Loretta and Ken Davis
  • Donna and Don Quinn
  • MaryLou and Craig Sharp
  • Marie and Mike Didio
  • Jean and Joe Lober

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Albert Bayus
  • Brenda Bishop
  • Jean Phelps
  • Raymond Joseph Brabicki
  • Lloyd J. Hughes
  • Eileen F. Hughes
  • Mary Louise Moskov
  • Carl August Bendfeldt Jr.
  • Brenda (Nye) Bishop
  • Debra Jean Locastro Cilley
  • Barbara A. Fitzgerald
  • Donald G. Foster
  • Cherylyn A. Granger
  • Ernestione “Erna” Kahler
  • J. Anne Littlejohn
  • Monica S. Mandy
  • Andrea McLaughlin
  • John Christopher Stine
  • Richard O. Wertman
  • Catherine Zamniak “Katie” Bilinski
  • Russell E. “Rusty” Robillard

Today’s thought: The spread of COVID-19 is based on two things: 1. How dense the population is; 2. How dense the population is. John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

