Ormie King: Readers share some faded Auburn photos

Hope you and yours are doing very well in this "science fiction" type era we're living in, Ormie. A couple memories have emerged during this, I suppose, increased time available to ponder "old Auburn." I am wondering what happened to a small "ampitheatre" type "monument" that was west of East High School, on the school grounds, now of course the Junior High School for the district. I remember it being there when I taught at East Middle School in the early '70s. I don't recall much about it other than I believe it was like a semi-circle, quite impressive, perhaps made of marble; don't remember if there was any printing on it. Fond memories of my students and I sitting there. The other "missing" item is the large fountain with the water always running in it, situated in the middle of Milligan Park, which is now Lepak Park, I believe ( between Arch and Chapman Avenue). My wife recalls it being there in her youth, the '50s and '60s. Thank you for any light you and/or your readers might shed on these musings. And please continue your column! Steve Coleman (315) 246-8022.