Ormie King: Readers share some faded Auburn photos

Hope everyone is enjoying these hot, lazy days of summer! Today I have photos and requests for you from three different readers.
The first photo comes to us from Cheryl Foster. It’s a great photo of the old Holy Family High School Band, including her dad, and it looks like the picture was taken right on the stage in the gym. She captioned it “And the band plays on ... (in heaven!)”. Back row, standing, unknown, Robert (Bob) Foster, unknown. Sitting, Maria Giovannetti, Robert Holzauer, Jack Lane and Kathryn Turner Malek. Piano player, Paul Scollins.
The second photo is from Mike Dautrich. His mom uncovered this great old photo of a summer basketball all-star game at Central High School (now Health Central) on Garden Street, in the summer of 1978. From left, Steve S., Dana Martino, Jerry Oleska, Skip Otterson and Bill Chalnick. Mike Dautrich is in the air shooting, and Dave Kulakowski is on the far right.
Finally, we have a request from Steve Coleman. Does anyone know what became of these local monuments? Here is Steve’s message:
Hope you and yours are doing very well in this "science fiction" type era we're living in, Ormie. A couple memories have emerged during this, I suppose, increased time available to ponder "old Auburn." I am wondering what happened to a small "ampitheatre" type "monument" that was west of East High School, on the school grounds, now of course the Junior High School for the district. I remember it being there when I taught at East Middle School in the early '70s. I don't recall much about it other than I believe it was like a semi-circle, quite impressive, perhaps made of marble; don't remember if there was any printing on it. Fond memories of my students and I sitting there. The other "missing" item is the large fountain with the water always running in it, situated in the middle of Milligan Park, which is now Lepak Park, I believe ( between Arch and Chapman Avenue). My wife recalls it being there in her youth, the '50s and '60s. Thank you for any light you and/or your readers might shed on these musings. And please continue your column! Steve Coleman (315) 246-8022.
