Ormie King: Recalling couple of legendary Auburn taverns

Here are a couple faded photos to enjoy and a little nostalgia from a couple of Auburn’s favorite establishments from days gone by: Shortstop Tavern and Swifty’s. Thanks to all of our great local ball teams for being terrific Legends of Auburn!

Photo No. 1 is from 1975 showing members of the Shortstop Tavern Jokers, 1975 champions of the Auburn City “A” Fastpitch Softball League: Front row from left, Dave Vanek and bat boys Jeff Dolan and Brian Rabuano; second row, from left, Fred Prentice, Joe Rabuano, Bernie Newcomb, and Lou Cerio; back row, from left, Bill Dolan, Tim Charles, Joe Angelina and Mike Didio, manager. Also on the team were Mike Guarino, Bill Foster, Tom Mickell and Hoppy Salzer.

Photo No. 2 is from 1959 showing the undefeated Swifty’s team of the Independent Softball League, which won the pennant with 14 straight games without a defeat: Front row from left, Tommy Schmidt (mascot) and Eddie Schmidt; second row, Dave Didio, Dick King, Tom Gargan, John Brennan, Don “Dudley” Walsh, Tony Prave, manager, Bub Horr; third row, Ed "Swifty" Wrobel, team sponsor, Bill Shorey, Tom McGee, Jack (Monk) Curtin, Frank “Jitch” Didio, Ormie King and Ronnie Odrzywolski, who was been on the injured list. Eddie Fagan was not present when the picture was taken.