I received some more good additions to the recent gas stations article: Steve Tarby owned and operated the Texaco gas station across from Michael's Restaurant, which later his son Bill Tarby took over. From there, Bill owned Tarby's Service Station on West Genesee Street. His brother Fred Tarby owned a gas station as well. Now on to today's feature:
Back in 1933, near the corner of Melrose Road and Archie Street, the Dickman brothers, Carl and Herm, came up with an idea to bring the big band sound to Auburn by converting their greenhouse into a nightclub. Although the nightclub is closed, the greenhouse is still standing, and in use, in the same spot.
Carl and Herm transformed that greenhouse into a nightclub, that to this day evokes great memories of dancing the night away some 50 or 60 years ago.
They put in a bandstand and a wooden dance floor which was lined with booths, and tropical plants, such as those shown in the photos today, which became symbolic of Club Dickman. They added glimmering lights in addition to the moon and stars that shown through the glass enclosure.
They created a romantic setting, and only couples were allowed in. The gents had to wear a coat and tie to gain admission. On some evenings as many as 500 people would show up to dance. It was a large part of the social life in Auburn for three decades from 1933 to 1962, when it closed.
You could get a mixed drink for 70 cents and bottle beer was 35 cents, and soft drinks were 15 cents. Most sandwiches ranged from 25 to 50 cents and desserts were 25 cents.
The Freddie Laxton Orchestra was the first band to play there and later on, around 1938, the Hal Baker Orchestra took over and went on to play the big band tunes for the next 25 years. As Lauren Bunn related to me, many of those years they played seven nights a week and loved every minute of it.
Hal Baker's Orchestra was made up of several outstanding area musicians over the years. Among them were Lauren Bunn, Frank Fiore, Frank Lentini, Jimmy Tripicano, Bud Godfrey, Warren Smith, Mike Cervo, Al Bronson, Tony Botindari, Jimmy Gentile, Lucian DeSocio, Stewart Terry, Al Fulton, Eddie Barry, Russ Wiley, Bill Crehan, Bruce Murray, "Bugs" Brewster, Earl Williamson, Bob Fiske and of course, Hal Baker.
Many thanks to the Hal Baker Orchestra and to Carl and Herm Dickman for the 30 years of enjoyment you brought to all of us. You are all Legends of Auburn!