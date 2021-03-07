Ormie King: Remember these Auburn-area dairies?

Got milk? Today we have some photos and memorabilia from some of Auburn’s dairies from days gone by.

Who doesn’t have a favorite story from when the milkman would deliver fresh milk right to our doorsteps? On a summer day when the dairy truck came around, Billy Holmes would often treat the kids in our neighborhood to a half-pint of chocolate milk, which they loved.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I hope you have some favorite memories as well. Have a great week, everyone. Stay well and get your shots! — Ormie

(P.S.: My apologies to any dairy not included here!)

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0