Ormie King: Remember these Auburn-area dairies?

Got milk? Today we have some photos and memorabilia from some of Auburn’s dairies from days gone by.
Who doesn’t have a favorite story from when the milkman would deliver fresh milk right to our doorsteps? On a summer day when the dairy truck came around, Billy Holmes would often treat the kids in our neighborhood to a half-pint of chocolate milk, which they loved.
I hope you have some favorite memories as well. Have a great week, everyone. Stay well and get your shots! — Ormie
(P.S.: My apologies to any dairy not included here!)
