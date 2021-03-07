 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Remember these Auburn-area dairies?
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Remember these Auburn-area dairies?

Got milk? Today we have some photos and memorabilia from some of Auburn’s dairies from days gone by.

Who doesn’t have a favorite story from when the milkman would deliver fresh milk right to our doorsteps? On a summer day when the dairy truck came around, Billy Holmes would often treat the kids in our neighborhood to a half-pint of chocolate milk, which they loved.

I hope you have some favorite memories as well. Have a great week, everyone. Stay well and get your shots! — Ormie

(P.S.: My apologies to any dairy not included here!)

Read the latest Legends of Auburn columns by Ormie King

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for March 7, 2021

Happy 90th birthday to Bill Delaney

Happy birthday to:

  • Billy Kinsella
  • Steve Gage
  • Nancy Stevesky
  • Paul Lattimore
  • Jerry Secaur
  • Ken Ball
  • Lisa Prior
  • Sue Talbot
  • Al Prosser
  • Lynne Fulton
  • Marg Valentino
  • Mason Deyneka
  • Jack Cunliffe Jr.
  • Jay Barrette
  • Marie Caliendo Marino
  • Jacqueline Lombardo
  • Samatha Carr
  • Vanessa Carr
  • Steve Lynch
  • Brittany Rabuano
  • Mary Ann Lamay
  • Terry Cuddy
  • Carrie Fulton
  • Mary Borza
  • John Golden
  • Sarah Samara
  • Jim Swartz
  • Patti Shaw
  • Jean Poole
  • Olivia Hesse
  • Ruth Parker
  • Mike DiMatteo
  • Jesse Brosnan
  • Joe Brechue
  • Jo Bucien
  • Angela Morgan
  • Jim Roschik
  • Jim LaMay
  • Bob Steigerwald
  • Marian Cool
  • Ormie King Sr.
  • Rick Feeney
  • Judy McGinn
  • Alice Guilfoos
  • Mark Passarello
  • Colleen Saxton
  • Charlie Adams

Happy anniversary to:

  • Heidi and Jerry Stanton
  • Carm and Rick Gravelding

Get well wishes to:

  • JoAnne Herbert
  • Dorothy (Dot) Marventano

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Marilyn T. Lauckern
  • Philip J. DelloStritto Jr.
  • Aylynda J. Wilson
  • Christina Garcia
  • Dale Clark Parmley
  • Arthur J. Ryan
  • Jennifer Lynn Kelly
  • Michael Scott Spadafore
  • Laverna Etta Heath
  • Gary C. Saville
  • Nellie Ellen Ames Ausburn
  • Douglas N. Orner
  • John "Jack" McLane
  • David L. Thurston
  • Kami Hawks
  • Henry H. Magretta Sr.
  • Natalie P. Streter
  • Joseph Birdsall Dallett
  • Barry J. Kahn
  • Betty Jean Sherlock
  • Floyd "Sonny" Durfee Jr.

Today’s thought: I found a genie and he granted me three wishes. I said, “I want to be rich.” He said, “OK, Rich, what’s your second wish?” — John Noz

The Liar’s Club meets every Thursday at 8 a.m. at Ann’s Restaurant on Grant Avenue. We are a bunch of old jocks who like to share stories of the glory days, hence our name. Please join us ... everyone is welcome! Great food, great service, lots of laughs. Wear your masks. Plenty of room to social distance as we have our own area in the back thanks to Ann’s!

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

