Ormie King: Remember these legendary amusement park rides?
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Remember these legendary amusement park rides?

I recently had a request to share some faded photos of the amusement park rides that used to be located at Deauville Island and Emerson Park. Here are a few for you to recall and enjoy. I have also had a couple requests to share any photos of “Santa’s Toyland,” which was a popular attraction at the park. If anyone has photos from Santa’s Toyland, please send them along and I’ll be sure to share them with everyone. Thanks!

Photo # 1 - enjoying a day at Deauville Island.JPG

Photo No. 1, courtesy of Betty Komarisky, shows folks enjoying a day at Deauville Island.

Photo # 2 - Go Carts & Dodgems at Deauville.JPG

Photo No. 2, also from Betty, shows Go Cart and Dodgems at Deauville Island.

Photo # 3 - Tunnel of Love.JPG

Photo No. 3, courtesy of Victory Fritz, shows the Enna Jettick Mill Shute (also known as the “Tunnel of Love”)

Photo # 4 - Steam engine ride.JPG

Photo No. 4, also from Victory, shows the 1930s steam engine ride at Deauville. The smallest steam train in the world, it was used at the 1901 Exposition at Buffalo, and was later installed at Deauville. It was said that President McKinley rode this train at the Exposition.

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Sept. 13, 2020

Happy 95thbirthday to Lorraine Kimak

Happy 90th birthday to Mary Manual

Happy birthday to:

  • Larry Garuccio

  • Chris McEvoy

  • J.D. Pabis

  • Judy Campanella

  • Roland Beck

  • Bobbie Kukiela

  • Fr. John Gathenya

  • Patricia Stolarow

  • Mark Malenik

  • Steven Donahue

  • Marion O’Brien

  • Dave Watkins

  • Bruce Sherman

  • Joyce Sullivan

  • Allissa Carnicelli

  • Mary Gomoll

  • Pat Paul

  • John Farrell

  • Joe Morabito Jr.

  • Jim Atkinson

  • Bill Catto

  • Cathy Hamilton

  • Chuck Medoro

  • Bill Wade

  • Mike Flanigan

  • Bonnie DePalma

  • Tony Lupo

  • Maureen Timian

  • Jim Maher

  • Roxie Alcock

  • Shannon Pritting

  • Keith Gibbs

  • Kathy Roe

  • Marie Sadusky

  • Clair Connors

  • Ken Davis

  • Barbara Roschick

Happy anniversary to:

  • Sue and Bob Marullo

  • Kaleigh and Vinnie Anastasi

  • Jackie and Don Delahanty

  • Paul and MaryAnn Lattimore

  • Cathy and Fred Bogart

  • Terri and Joe Morabito

  • MaryJane and Vic Bayus

  • Zink and Jean LaDouce

  • Linda and Arlie Howell

  • Mary and Ernie DeCaro

  • Marge and Frank Steigerwald

  • Roxie and Joe Alcock

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Ellen M. Richardson

  • Doris Genevieve "Genny" Cooper

  • Cindy S. Pettit

  • Doris J. Brown

  • Emily J. Campbell

  • Melinda Mary Gleason

  • Vivian M. Howland

  • Nancy R. Jones

  • Victoria Anne (Vickie) Kopec

  • Eveline R. Kushaney

  • Joyce Marr McGetrick

  • Mary B. Muldoon

  • John Patrick O’Hara Jr.

  • Ronald C. Trude

  • Julie A Riddle

Today’s thought: My car has been in the driveway so much it thinks I’m sick. — John Noz

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

