Ormie King: Remembering Auburn Legend Carl Festa

Today’s article is certainly much deserved , and pays tribute to a well-known and well-liked guy around Auburn, Detective Carl Festa Sr. Sadly, Carl has passed on, but today’s article comes to us from his daughter, MaryAnn Festa Leonard. Thanks, MaryAnn!

Dad served in the Air Force at Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was a dedicated husband and father. He served Auburn as an Auburn police officer and detective. He was also head of security at Auburn Memorial Hospital and Wegmans grocery store. He was a commissioner of Little League Baseball.

My siblings and I really miss him and had a lot of good times growing up together. Auburn is a better place for my dad having been a part of it.

Carl was a good man, a quiet guy and he was always involved helping out in community events. He was a constant figure around Auburn, keeping us all safe, whether as a police detective, or guarding the front of Wegmans, or working a security detail at the hospital. I can still remember him playing a major role as one of the founding members of the CYO program at Holy Family, back when my kids were young. And then later, his son Mike took over and coached CYO for a good many years also.