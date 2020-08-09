Ormie King: Remembering Auburn Legend Carl Festa

Today’s article is certainly much deserved , and pays tribute to a well-known and well-liked guy around Auburn, Detective Carl Festa Sr. Sadly, Carl has passed on, but today’s article comes to us from his daughter, MaryAnn Festa Leonard. Thanks, MaryAnn!
Dad served in the Air Force at Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was a dedicated husband and father. He served Auburn as an Auburn police officer and detective. He was also head of security at Auburn Memorial Hospital and Wegmans grocery store. He was a commissioner of Little League Baseball.
My siblings and I really miss him and had a lot of good times growing up together. Auburn is a better place for my dad having been a part of it.
Carl was a good man, a quiet guy and he was always involved helping out in community events. He was a constant figure around Auburn, keeping us all safe, whether as a police detective, or guarding the front of Wegmans, or working a security detail at the hospital. I can still remember him playing a major role as one of the founding members of the CYO program at Holy Family, back when my kids were young. And then later, his son Mike took over and coached CYO for a good many years also.
The Festa family roots run deep here in Auburn. Here’s a little history about Carl’s parents that everyone may not know. The Hotel Albee was located at the corner of Clark and Columbus streets from 1950 until 1965, when it was torn down to make way for The Arterial. It was co-owned by Albert DiLorenzo and Tony Festa, who was Carl Festa’s dad, and also Fred Impaglia, who was also a barber in Auburn. Carl Festa’s mom, Bessie, and Albert’s wife, Nancy, and Fred Impaglia’s wife, Margaret, did most all of the cooking and the food was par excellence. Carl’s wife, Katie, and Frances Bushallow waited on tables.
Due to his great love and commitment for the city, and in keeping Auburn Little League baseball in Emerson Park, he was honored in April 2010 by having the “Carl Festa Field” named after him.
Carl received numerous awards in his life time, including the Gold Badge of Courage from WTVH, the Father Shamon Sportmanship Man of the Year Award, as well as many others. He was also active as a member of the Masonic Temple, and the Auburn PBA police union. Carl loved to fly and became a private pilot, and he was very happy and proud to see his love of flying passed on to his grandson, Billy Wildner.
You are right, MaryAnn. Auburn is a better place today for your dad having been a part of it!
Thank you, Carl Festa Sr., and all of the Festa family for being great Legends of Auburn!
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.