Ormie King: Remembering Auburn Legend Pete Aversa

A few years ago, I asked Mr. King if he would be interested in helping me get my father inducted in to the Auburn Sports Hall of Fame. In true Ormie King fashion, he was more than eager to oblige. He suggested that I could start by writing an article about my dad for his column. Easy enough task as I have albums of his sports accomplishments throughout his years, stashed away in my closet. But life was happening and I stopped thinking about it — until now.

There are many things that I could tell you about my father, Peter F. Aversa. Did you know that as an eighth grader he played on both the varsity baseball and basketball teams? You could find him many days and nights in the back of West High honing his skills. Even the snow could not stop him from practicing — he would just bring a shovel to move it out of the way. In 1955, he played semi-pro basketball for Bouley’s in the city league. That team included Jerry Daly, Joe Glen, John Mohan, Jerry O’Hara, Dave DeLorenzo and Bill Tonzi. Over a period of three years they had a 54-game winning streak. My dad was scouted by the Boston Red Sox in 1957 and sent to Florida. When he came back home, he joined Frank Locastro’s Skyline TV softball team. That team won both the Auburn and Syracuse City Championships two years in a row. Some of his teammates were Dudley Walsh, Monk Curtin and Fireball Roberts. This team competed in tournaments throughout Canada and the Eastern US. Some may remember how that same team defeated the famous King and his Court. My dad and teammates ended the King and his Court streak of several hundred straight wins. The King never returned for a rematch.