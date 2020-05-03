Ormie King: Remembering Auburn Legend Pete Aversa

This week's column, titled "For the Love of Pete," comes from Johanna Aversa Donch. Thank you, Pete Aversa, for being a truly great Legend of Auburn!
Happy Sunday morning!
A few years ago, I asked Mr. King if he would be interested in helping me get my father inducted in to the Auburn Sports Hall of Fame. In true Ormie King fashion, he was more than eager to oblige. He suggested that I could start by writing an article about my dad for his column. Easy enough task as I have albums of his sports accomplishments throughout his years, stashed away in my closet. But life was happening and I stopped thinking about it — until now.
While the world is taking a collective pause, I took advantage of my “free” time to clean out that closet when I came across a faded newspaper clipping of my dad. A young, strikingly handsome man of 40 years young — he had just been named Little League Manager of the Week. I stared at the picture for a few moments recalling every inch of the face I have missed.
There are many things that I could tell you about my father, Peter F. Aversa. Did you know that as an eighth grader he played on both the varsity baseball and basketball teams? You could find him many days and nights in the back of West High honing his skills. Even the snow could not stop him from practicing — he would just bring a shovel to move it out of the way. In 1955, he played semi-pro basketball for Bouley’s in the city league. That team included Jerry Daly, Joe Glen, John Mohan, Jerry O’Hara, Dave DeLorenzo and Bill Tonzi. Over a period of three years they had a 54-game winning streak. My dad was scouted by the Boston Red Sox in 1957 and sent to Florida. When he came back home, he joined Frank Locastro’s Skyline TV softball team. That team won both the Auburn and Syracuse City Championships two years in a row. Some of his teammates were Dudley Walsh, Monk Curtin and Fireball Roberts. This team competed in tournaments throughout Canada and the Eastern US. Some may remember how that same team defeated the famous King and his Court. My dad and teammates ended the King and his Court streak of several hundred straight wins. The King never returned for a rematch.
Dad was also in the 700 Club for bowling. In addition, he became a certified umpire having passed the academy in Florida. He coached hundreds of players over the years and also served his community as an Auburn police officer.
It is so nice to hear all the great stories of him both on and off the field. One of my favorites is how my father, while playing in a men’s softball league, hit a homerun over the clubhouse at the famous Y-Field. I don’t believe it was ever done before or since.
When asked, “Is your dad Peter?” my heart skips a beat as he has been gone for over 33 years. I can still feel my chest swell with pride when I answer, "YES!" And it’s not only for the reasons mentioned previously. Anyone who truly knew my dad would know that his first, strongest and best love was for his family.
He would marry his high school sweetheart, Beverly Lupo, in 1959. I have heard several times that when they walked into a room — everyone would stop and stare. Together they raised five children: Peter, Julie, Jacquelyn Ann, Johanna (Jonni) and Melissa (Mikki). You would find us together on baseball fields, grandparents houses on Sunday after church or just enjoying home. Somewhere there was always a bowl of popcorn to munch on. My brother Peter was dad’s right hand man but my sisters and I could hold our own with the best when it came to sports.
Today my dad would have six grandchildren — Dominika, Noah, Alexandra, Nathanial, Makrina and Luke. They missed out on his sense of humor but they inherited his compassion for the underdog. All six of them are public servants and he would have been one of their biggest fans.
In this time of self reflection — I think back to the days when my dad would explain the fundamentals of baseball: Take a pitch but don’t be afraid to go down swinging. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose but how you play the game. And most importantly — get home (plate) safe and protect it.
Decades later I still learn from him. He wasn’t really talking about baseball — he was talking about life.
Memory eternal dad — you are missed. Be safe, everyone.
— Johanna Aversa Donch
