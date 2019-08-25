This week's column is a reprint of a story we shared 20 years ago when Legends of Auburn appeared in the Post-Standard. It's a great one! Many thanks to Bernie Simmons and family for continuing this fine Auburn tradition!
Back in 1934 Carmella and John D'Angelo opened up a restaurant at the corner of Washington and Barber streets that has gone on to become an institution in Auburn known as Balloon's.
Their four boys, Dominick, Anthony, Adolph and John "Shimer" D'Angelo, all worked in the business with their parents. When he first moved to Auburn from Italy, John Sr. would sell balloons at every parade uptown, and soon people gave him the moniker of "Johnny Balloon." When he opened the restaurant, he named it Balloon's.
When Balloon's first opened up in 1934, a barber shop took up the space that the restaurant and bar occupy today. The D'Angelos remodeled and moved the barber shop to the side. Today it is a small dining room.
Balloon's opened up with a 12-foot bar, three tables, four booths and a small kitchen. They served 5-cent hot dogs and fish fries, and spaghetti was 25 cents. A glass of beer was 5 cents and the ice to cool it was brought by "Miller the Iceman" as there was no refrigeration.
In 1934 there were houses across the street from Balloon's. The prison wall had not been erected yet. When World War II broke out, Dom volunteered in the Navy along with his three brothers. Dom ended up overseas on a PT boat in the island of Samar.
Dom and his three brothers were all awarded Silver Stars. While they served their country, Dom's wife, Gabrielle, ran Balloon's. When they returned from the service they again remodeled and enlarged the restaurant and installed the dark knotty pine paneling that still covers the walls, giving Balloon's a warm atmosphere.
Dom spent from 1934 to 1988 behind the bar at Balloon's, quite often sporting a cigar. Today, due to a heart bypass, he no longer smokes or drinks, but he still looks like he stepped out of a time capsule - pretty darn good for a youngster of 82 years. He walks every day at Hoopes Park and attends every Doubledays home game. He and his daughter, Jo, live at 136 Lake Ave. Dom's three brothers are deceased.
One of the trademarks of Balloon's is that they always have had male waiters who had worked there "forever." John "Duffy" Donofrio put in 49 years, Sam Festa put in 45 years and Tony Donofrio is still going strong with almost 57 years of service. He started on New Year's Eve in 1942. Only once did they ever have a female waitress. That was Margaret (Maggie's Pies) Cuddy who filled in for a few days when Tony and Duffy's mom died.
Steaks, salads and Italian food have been Balloon's foundation for success since they started. My brother, Dick King, worked for Carrier Corp. and he got to travel all over the world for Carrier, and he often told me he never could find a better steak or salad than the one that Balloon's served. He was so impressed with the salad dressing that he poured some from his salad one night into a vial and took it to Carrier's laboratory to have them try to duplicate it. They could not, and to this day the recipe is a well kept secret. For 45 years, Dom's brother, Adolph, made all the salads.
In the early 1950s, all those in the photo lived in the close perimeter of Balloon's and all were members of the Roman Athletic Club on Clark Street.
Adolph "Horn" Trillo was a very good athlete who played for those great St. Francis and Roman's teams, and he put in several years with Alco before his death. His wife, Patty, is still living and they have a daughter, Cindy, who lives in Phoenix.
Jim "Shum" Leone is in the Auburn Softball Hall of Fame. "Shum" was manager of the Roman A.C. Club and worked at the post office. He was married to Elizabeth Mastropietro and their son is Jim Jr. and their daughter, Marie, is married to Rod Ashby, who is running for the Auburn Council.
Mike "Zip" Simone was married to Rose Mastropietro of Michael's Restaurant. "Zip" is deceased and Rose lives on Garfield Place. They had three daughters and two sons. Mike worked at Auburn Button Works. His brother, Phil, cut hair in the barbershop next to Balloon's for eight years.
John "Duffy" Donofrio only wanted a part-time job when he started waiting tables at Balloon's, as he also worked at Alco. He looked at his calendar in 1997 and realized 49 years had zipped by in this part-time job. "Duffy" and his wife, Theresa Spina, have two children, Bill, a school teacher, and Linda Dooley, who lives in Richmond, Va. "Duffy" is deceased but Theresa, who worked at Hislop's, now lives at the Boyle Center.
Tony "Fox" Donofrio could run like a deer when he was a kid and the horse, Gallant Fox, was popular then, so his nickname got shortened to "Fox." He has been speeding around Balloon's for 57 years. His wife, Virginia, is deceased and they have two children. John is a comptroller for Upjohn and their daughter, Marie, has taught for many years at St. Pat's School in Seneca Falls. She is married to Auburn High School coach Greg Behuniak.
Armand Giannone has served a drink to probably everyone in Auburn. He has tended bar at Balloon's, Green Acres, Lasca's, Springside, Wood Acres and Yesterday's. His wife, Olga Cerza, is deceased and they had three children, son Christopher and daughter Carol Storrs, and son Jack, who is deceased.
The knees in the photo belong to Jim Donofrio, who ran Duffy's Tavern for years.
Jim Leone Jr. is now an attorney in Auburn and a very good athlete. Jim holds the assist record in the Y-Noon Basketball League. Jim ran both the J&B Lounge and Leone's Restaurant. He has three children, Jim Jr. and Michael, who is a good wrestler with Edinboro University in Pennsylvania, and a daughter, Michele, who works for Bell Atlantic.
John Discenza is now retired from US Airways and lives in Sunrise, Fla., with his wife, Helen George, and they have two children, Sue and John.
Nick Discenza, John's brother, is also retired from Eastern Airlines and lives in Atlanta.
Mike and Patty Orafino of Downtown Deli fame ran Balloon's from 1987 to 1991 and they carried on the fine tradition of quality food at Balloon's.
In 1991, Bernie Simmons took over Balloon's and he and his staff have continued to offer Central New York a quality restaurant that ranks with the best of them.
From the very first chefs, Adele and Louie Borga, who came here from New York City, there have been a host of others who have cooked, bartended or waited on tables over the years.
Among them are: Mike Martino (Mickey Martin), Tim Murphy, Frank Sigona, Mike Cereo, John "Red" Hayes, Pete Muschamp, Steve Gross, Dave Gentilcore, Greg Chalupnicki, Dave Vargason, John Halbritter, Greg Behuniak, Jim Muldoon, Jerry DeBenedetto, John Fiermonte, Greg Gentile, and Tim Graczyko.
Many thanks for making the past 66 years in Auburn a whole lot brighter!