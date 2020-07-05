Ormie King: Scholarship winners are young Auburn Legends

Emma, the daughter of Tim and Gail Nolan, will be attending Ithaca College.

She will pursue a major in occupational therapy.

William Clark has achieved academic success by placing 10th in his senior class with a weighted grade point average of 98.043. He has been on the AHS High Honor Roll during all four years of high school, is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a top 10 student all four years of high school.

He has been active in the Chemistry Club, Z Club, AHS Preschool Daycare and Future Business Leaders of America. He was also class president in the 10th and 11th grades.

William has been a member of the varsity soccer and tennis teams and was captain of both teams. He was named a scholar athlete by the NYSPHSAA, and was the varsity tennis MVP in the 2019 season.

William has been employed at Wegman’s and has participated in activities in his church and other community events. He was fortunate to attend the United States Naval Academy Boot Camp in the summer of 2019. This experience motivated William to apply for entry into the Naval Academy upon graduation from high school. He pursued that goal and was successful in receiving an appointment to the academy and he will begin his orientation and studies in July.