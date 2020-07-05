Ormie King: Scholarship winners are young Auburn Legends

The Bob Dean Leadership Scholarship Committee has met to consider the awarding of its scholarships to a female and male member of the 2020 Auburn High School Senior Class.
The committee considers the applicant’s high school career as it exhibits success in academics, leadership, athletics and community service.
The committee is pleased to announce that Emma Nolan and William Clark are the 2020 Bob Dean Leadership Scholarship winners.
Emma Nolan has achieved academic success by placing 19th in her senior class with a weighted grade point average of 95.739. She has been on the Auburn High School High Honor Roll during all four years of high school, is a member of the National and Science Honor Societies and has been named a scholar athlete by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association for three years.
She has been a member of the varsity softball and basketball teams for four years and has received several awards for her softball accomplishments.
Emma has been employed at Wegman’s and has been able to perform community services for the Z Club, building a playground, tutoring and reading to children at Herman Avenue Elementary School, working on the Chloe Calhoun Scholarship fundraiser, bell ringing for the Salvation Army and working at a soup kitchen, among other charitable events.
Emma, the daughter of Tim and Gail Nolan, will be attending Ithaca College.
She will pursue a major in occupational therapy.
William Clark has achieved academic success by placing 10th in his senior class with a weighted grade point average of 98.043. He has been on the AHS High Honor Roll during all four years of high school, is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a top 10 student all four years of high school.
He has been active in the Chemistry Club, Z Club, AHS Preschool Daycare and Future Business Leaders of America. He was also class president in the 10th and 11th grades.
William has been a member of the varsity soccer and tennis teams and was captain of both teams. He was named a scholar athlete by the NYSPHSAA, and was the varsity tennis MVP in the 2019 season.
William has been employed at Wegman’s and has participated in activities in his church and other community events. He was fortunate to attend the United States Naval Academy Boot Camp in the summer of 2019. This experience motivated William to apply for entry into the Naval Academy upon graduation from high school. He pursued that goal and was successful in receiving an appointment to the academy and he will begin his orientation and studies in July.
William is the son of Dan and Mary Clark and will major in mathematics and minor in political science. He is not the first winner of the Dean scholarship in his family, as his sister, Emma Clark, was the 2018 female winner of the award.
Emma and William exemplify the qualities and character of Coach Dean through their activities and studies at Auburn High School. The coach would be proud to have them receive this scholarship named in his honor.
The Bob Dean Leadership Scholarship Committee:
- Dick Williams, chairman emeritus
- Lee Michaels and John Rossi, co-founders
- Chris Parisi
- Millie Pinker
- Brad Schwartz
- Jared Tabone
- Nancy Tehan
Thank you, Emma Nolan and William Clark, for being terrific Legends of Auburn! We are all very proud of you!
Ormie King's latest Legends of Auburn columns
Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.
Today’s Legend of Auburn is a great one, and he is Dr. Mark Secaur. Mark’s path in life has been that of an educator, community leader, husban…
Today’s Legend of Auburn truly is an outstanding one. Many of you will remember her; her name is Eleanor Beardsley and she passed away just re…
With the quarantine slowly lifting, and barbers allowed to reopen this week, we’re all getting in line for our much-needed haircuts. I thought…
The following is an article I did about Dave Stapleton and family back in 2002. I thought it only appropriate to share it again, in light of D…
Here are some faded photos for you to enjoy from Auburn’s Legendary softball history. At one time, softball was so big in Auburn, we had more …
It’s Memorial Day weekend, a time to remember all those who have gone before us, especially those who gave their lives for our freedom. It’s a…
Today’s story comes to us from Deidre Johnson-Stanford and all of the Johnson children in honor of their mom. Thank you Pauline Copes Johnson …
This week's column, titled "For the Love of Pete," comes from Johanna Aversa Donch. Thank you, Pete Aversa, for being a truly great Legend of Auburn!
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.