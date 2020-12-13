Ormie King: Sharing memories of Auburn's past Christmases

Here are a few stories and photos from Christmases gone by. I hope you enjoy them.
First, I have a terrific Christmas memory sent in by Scott Kilmer. I enjoyed it a lot and knew that you would too. Many of you will have this same/similar memory I am sure! (Scott, I’m sorry I wasn’t able to locate any photos of Leo’s, but thanks for sharing this terrific memory)
Hi Ormie, Scott Kilmer here. You may or may not remember me but we have met a couple of times over the years. I have lived and practiced on South Street for 40 years. I did not grow up in Auburn but I have always enjoyed your column as I know many of the people you mention.
I grew up in Port Byron and so it was a big deal for mom to bring us into Auburn. Neisners was great but the best part was getting to go to Leo's Toy Center. It was on Genesee Street. I think somewhere in the area across the street from Hunters Dinerant. If you have any pictures or stories about Leo's I would love it if you could share it in the paper. I remember how the floors creaked when you walked in and there was a big train set to the right. The store was very long and he had a counter to the left that held the Matchbox cars, which was my favorite. You could always smell his cigar in the air. As a kid it was the only time I smelled cigars and even now the smell of cigar still takes me back there. I remember one time my brother came in the store and told me Mom was ready to go and was waiting. I was trying to decide which 50 cent Matchbox to buy. My brother said "hurry up squirt" and Leo told him that I was about to make a very important choice!
Anyway, for me those are great memories. If you have any pictures about Leo's I would love to see them. Thanks for all you do to uplift our spirits during this unusual/difficult time. Merry Christmas!
Next is a great old story and photo that appeared in The Citizen-Advertiser in the 1950s of an “almost stolen” Christmas tree that was donated to St. Hyacinth’s church. Shown in the photo is Mrs. Stanley M. Stopyra of 134 N. Division St. and City Fireman Adam J. Spicer. The story reads: “A chain padlocked to a fence foiled a Christmas tree thief over the weekend. A 15-foot Blue Spruce tree on the Stanley M. Stopyra property at 134 N. Division St. was chopped down, but the thief didn’t make his getaway because the tree was padlocked to a fence. Mrs. Stopyra reported that the mate to the tree was taken two years ago, so a chain was placed around the remaining tree. The tree, Mrs. Stopyra said, has been given to St. Hyacinth’s Church."
Also today is a photo from 1963 of Santa’s float in the downtown parade.
And last, but not least, is this great shot from the 1950s of ice skaters at Hoopes Park.
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
