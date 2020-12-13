Ormie King: Sharing memories of Auburn's past Christmases

I grew up in Port Byron and so it was a big deal for mom to bring us into Auburn. Neisners was great but the best part was getting to go to Leo's Toy Center. It was on Genesee Street. I think somewhere in the area across the street from Hunters Dinerant. If you have any pictures or stories about Leo's I would love it if you could share it in the paper. I remember how the floors creaked when you walked in and there was a big train set to the right. The store was very long and he had a counter to the left that held the Matchbox cars, which was my favorite. You could always smell his cigar in the air. As a kid it was the only time I smelled cigars and even now the smell of cigar still takes me back there. I remember one time my brother came in the store and told me Mom was ready to go and was waiting. I was trying to decide which 50 cent Matchbox to buy. My brother said "hurry up squirt" and Leo told him that I was about to make a very important choice!