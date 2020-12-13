 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Sharing memories of Auburn's past Christmases
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie logo

Here are a few stories and photos from Christmases gone by. I hope you enjoy them.

First, I have a terrific Christmas memory sent in by Scott Kilmer. I enjoyed it a lot and knew that you would too. Many of you will have this same/similar memory I am sure! (Scott, I’m sorry I wasn’t able to locate any photos of Leo’s, but thanks for sharing this terrific memory)

Hi Ormie, Scott Kilmer here. You may or may not remember me but we have met a couple of times over the years. I have lived and practiced on South Street for 40 years. I did not grow up in Auburn but I have always enjoyed your column as I know many of the people you mention.

I grew up in Port Byron and so it was a big deal for mom to bring us into Auburn. Neisners was great but the best part was getting to go to Leo's Toy Center. It was on Genesee Street. I think somewhere in the area across the street from Hunters Dinerant. If you have any pictures or stories about Leo's I would love it if you could share it in the paper. I remember how the floors creaked when you walked in and there was a big train set to the right. The store was very long and he had a counter to the left that held the Matchbox cars, which was my favorite. You could always smell his cigar in the air. As a kid it was the only time I smelled cigars and even now the smell of cigar still takes me back there. I remember one time my brother came in the store and told me Mom was ready to go and was waiting. I was trying to decide which 50 cent Matchbox to buy. My brother said "hurry up squirt" and Leo told him that I was about to make a very important choice!

Anyway, for me those are great memories. If you have any pictures about Leo's I would love to see them. Thanks for all you do to uplift our spirits during this unusual/difficult time. Merry Christmas!

2nd - Mrs. Stanley Stopyra & Fireman Adam Spicer - almost stolen Xmas tree donated to St. Hyacinth's parish.JPG

Mrs. Stanley Stopyra & Fireman Adam Spicer with an almost stolen Christmas tree donated to St. Hyacinth's parish.

Next is a great old story and photo that appeared in The Citizen-Advertiser in the 1950s of an “almost stolen” Christmas tree that was donated to St. Hyacinth’s church. Shown in the photo is Mrs. Stanley M. Stopyra of 134 N. Division St. and City Fireman Adam J. Spicer. The story reads: “A chain padlocked to a fence foiled a Christmas tree thief over the weekend. A 15-foot Blue Spruce tree on the Stanley M. Stopyra property at 134 N. Division St. was chopped down, but the thief didn’t make his getaway because the tree was padlocked to a fence. Mrs. Stopyra reported that the mate to the tree was taken two years ago, so a chain was placed around the remaining tree. The tree, Mrs. Stopyra said, has been given to St. Hyacinth’s Church."

3rd - 1963 - Santa's float in the downtown parade.JPG

Santa's float in the downtown parade in 1963.

Also today is a photo from 1963 of Santa’s float in the downtown parade.

Last but not least - 1950's - Skating at Hoopes Park.JPG

Skating at Hoopes Park.

And last, but not least, is this great shot from the 1950s of ice skaters at Hoopes Park.

Read Ormie King's most recent Legends of Auburn columns

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Dec. 13, 2020

Happy 90th birthday to Millie Sobus

Happy birthday to:

  • Johnney Collins
  • J.D. Pabis
  • Tim Donovan
  • Marely Robinson
  • Eli Petrosino
  • Kevin "Toad" Rhodes
  • Marsha Tabone
  • Rick Ockenfels
  • Carol Watkins
  • Sara Colvin
  • Mary Gianonne
  • Sam Vasile
  • Linda Scanlon
  • Ann Marie Duffy
  • Dave Corcoran
  • Jane Fox
  • Pat Wellington
  • Josephine Donnelly
  • Bev Hollenbeck
  • Julie Scarceletta
  • Andy Lashomb
  • Teresa Deterlizin
  • Marilyn Wride
  • Patty Galloway
  • Karen DeAngelis
  • Kathy Gauthier
  • Tim Riley
  • Todd Kelsey
  • Viv Balistreri
  • Frances Chisholm
  • Ross Sheperd
  • Brittanny Lawler
  • Jack Calkins
  • Mary Ann Gauthier
  • Matt Burger
  • Tom Maye
  • Logan Coon
  • Colleen Edwards Vasile
  • Terri Delmonte-McAdam Broderick

Happy 51st anniversary to Maureen and Jerry Wetherby

Happy anniversary to:

  • Nancy and Leonard Smith
  • MaryAnn and Jim LaMay
  • Linda and Sam Vitale
  • Trisha and Joe Rabuano

Get well wishes to Al Fedyshyn

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Dick Williams
  • Michael E. Bell
  • Timothy S. Laird
  • June L. Willis
  • Bernard Ray Fredendall
  • Lucy Mae Heffernan
  • Donna Kellogg
  • Douglas Pinckney
  • Shawn Anderson
  • Amanda L. Dudzinski
  • Daniel L. Golden
  • Robert E. McDonald
  • James R. Joseph
  • Michael Rusin Jr.
  • Phyllis Marshall
  • June H. May
  • Shawn Anderson
  • Deborah J. Trousdale

Today’s thought: The world has turned upside down. Old folks are sneaking out of the house and their kids are yelling at them to stay home! — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

