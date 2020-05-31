Ormie King: Some Auburn softball memories for spring

-
Here are some faded photos for you to enjoy from Auburn’s Legendary softball history. At one time, softball was so big in Auburn, we had more teams than the entire city of Syracuse. Hope you find someone you know here! Enjoy!
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
Around Auburn for May 31, 2020
Happy birthday to:
• Patrick Moochler
• Jim Stewart
• Edie Bogart
• Nancy Hussey
• Jason Kufs
• Jeff Ianeri
• Mary Alice Young
• Bev Thompson
• Tom Driscoll
• Jim Wells
• Dave Festa
• Mike Cuff
• Cara Cuthbert
• Bob Walsh
• Bill McKay
• Lynn Proulx
• Lisa Green
• Brian Rabuano
• Michele D’Anthony
• Bob Wood
• Ursula Woods
• Bob Novak
• Mike Onori
• Gerry Eaton
• Steve Reese
• John Breanick
• John Barrette
• Peg Pease
• Nancy McGinn
• Fr. Mike Conboy
• Jim and Joe Vitale (twins)
• Joe Barwinczak
• Bev Hamilton
• Brian Clare
• Karen Mazzeo
• Bernie Dec Sr.
• Seamus Rhodes
• Tess Spearing
• Bernice Davia
• Todd Borza
• Dave Moskov
• Henry Butch Mazzeo
• Dave Fitzgerald
• Lucy Srokosz
• Peter Debellis Jr.
• Rose Hogan
• Debbie Van Dyke
Happy ordination anniversary to:
• Fr. Michael Conboy – 58 years
• Fr. James Burke – 56 years
• Fr. Ron Gaesser – 59 years
Happy anniversary to:
• Gina and Jeff Dugan
• Connie and Charlie Dickinson
• Stella and Ed Colella
• Ann and Bill Ryan
• Kathleen and Tony Vetrano
• Dolores and Huck Novak
• Jamie and Rick Smith Jr.
Our condolences to the families of:
• Christine L. Young DeChick
• Donald H. Fromel
• Stephen J. Chayka
• Marjorie (Midge) H. Hamel
• Cornelius Wilson Jr.
• Julie Shields Burnham
• Gerald R. Thomas
• Nicholas P. Pidlypchak Jr.
• Nancy Marie Masotto Vivenzio
• Sandra A. Mitchell
• John "Jack" E. Ryan
• Kevin A. Shwaryk
• Paul H. Hudson
• Amy Hughes Buckley
• Howard N. Hosford
• Dr. Joseph J. Indelicato
• Linda Mosher Gogan
• T. David Stapleton, Jr.
• Russell Redfox Cuipylo
• Carol A. Wilson
• Jean Battaglia Day
• Thomas "Tom" Thurston
• Arthur G. Gamlen Jr.
• Kim (Schafer) Ernest
Today’s thought: After a few days of not going out, I saw someone I knew walking by on the sidewalk outside. I immediately ran to the window and started yelling to them. Now I understand dogs. — John Noz
REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!
