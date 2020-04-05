Ormie King: Some faded Auburn photos for April

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy! I have a few faded photos to share with you today.
Photo No. 1 was sent in by Onie Gasparro and is a great photo from 1951 of his dad and uncles, the Gasparro brothers. They are best remembered for their corner store on Orchard Street, Dom’s Grocery, and their famous lemon ice that was not to be missed on a hot summer day. From left are Dom, Joe, Leonard and Tony.
Photo No. 2 was sent in by "Sue McAvoy,” now Suzanne Delaney, and here’s what she had to say: “Here is a photo to kick off one big final memorial to our days at St. Alphonsus (now St. Joseph School), which is in its last year. Here stands my mom Dorothy and me, stopping to pose in our customary spot before the front yard birch — June 1972 — on our way to the graduation ceremony.” Suzanne’s mom is still alive and lives with Sue and her family in Rochester. Dorothy taught hundreds of Auburnians piano lessons. Suzanne is now a retired foreign language teacher and commented that all the grammar from the sisters was put to good use! She hopes that other St. A’s graduates will send in their favorite photos, too.
Photo No. 3 was donated to the Legends collection by Jack and Sheila Graney and shows Auburn’s own Dr. Joe Graney, when he was just a little boy, sitting on the lap of his favorite baseball hero, NY Mets shortstop, Bud Harrelson.
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
Around Auburn for April 5, 2020
Congratulations to Larry Garuccio on his retirement from the Auburn school district.
Congratulations to Father Michael Brown on the 31st anniversary of his ordination.
Happy 54th birthday to the Picciano triplets: Patrick, Bill and David
Happy birthday to:
• Beth Toepp
• Valerie Smith
• Margie Tomasso
• Bob Pesek
• Linda Day
• Cammy Sherman
• Ann Nardella
• Elaine Harter
• Regina Carnicelli
• Jim Wills
• Stephen Selvek
• Don Chalanick
• Chris Kleiber
• Mary Belknap
• Mike Zeller
• Beth Pethybridge
• Dick Welsh
• William Malaysa
• Carl Campagnola
• Jack Cavanaugh
• Antoinette Zibbon
• Dave Davia
• Joe Clare Jr.
• JoAnne Foresman
• Chris Miller
• Freddie Herrling Metroka
• Roy Seamans
• Nelia Westor
• Madison Deyneka
• Shirley Quigley
• Terry Jones
• Tony Tesoro
Happy anniversary to:
• Karol and Dan Soules
• Mary Jane and Bob Enge
• Dona Maria and Tim Mancini
• Peg and Jim Farrington
• Sandi and Bill Weiman
Get well wishes to Betty Tomandl
Our condolences to the families of:
• Terrence P. Flanigan Sr.
• Robert E. (Joker) Hunter, MPA
• Nellie M. Keogan
• Peter Sedor
• Marina "Mary" Spano Zamniak
• Margaret "Marge" G. Leschak Flurschutz
• Robert J. Coleman Jr.
• Charles Greenman
• Robert S. Marciniec
• Shannon M. Vineyard
• Shirley Ann David
• Gloria Dunfee
• Emmett "Cliff" Sovocol
• Charles Paul Patten
Today’s thought: When I was a kid, I wondered how a scarecrow could talk without a brain. Then I got on Facebook. — John Noz
Just a reminder to all you folks out there. I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements. (It's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion.) Thanks!
Remember now — LOVE LIFE, CHEAT DEATH, LAUGH OFTEN!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.