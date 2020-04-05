Ormie King: Some faded Auburn photos for April

Photo No. 1 was sent in by Onie Gasparro and is a great photo from 1951 of his dad and uncles, the Gasparro brothers. They are best remembered for their corner store on Orchard Street, Dom’s Grocery, and their famous lemon ice that was not to be missed on a hot summer day. From left are Dom, Joe, Leonard and Tony.

Photo No. 2 was sent in by "Sue McAvoy,” now Suzanne Delaney, and here’s what she had to say: “Here is a photo to kick off one big final memorial to our days at St. Alphonsus (now St. Joseph School), which is in its last year. Here stands my mom Dorothy and me, stopping to pose in our customary spot before the front yard birch — June 1972 — on our way to the graduation ceremony.” Suzanne’s mom is still alive and lives with Sue and her family in Rochester. Dorothy taught hundreds of Auburnians piano lessons. Suzanne is now a retired foreign language teacher and commented that all the grammar from the sisters was put to good use! She hopes that other St. A’s graduates will send in their favorite photos, too.