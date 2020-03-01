Ormie King: Some faded Auburn photos from the '40s
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

  • Updated
Hurrah, we made it to March 1. ... Spring can’t be too far off now!

Today I have three faded photos for you from the 1940s:

Photo No. 1 - Feb. 29, 1940

The first photo was sent in by Phyllis Bryant and is a clipping from a 1940 newspaper article about two notable local people who both had birthdays every four years on Feb. 29, Leap Day, which happened this year on Saturday. Joseph Bryant was Stan Bryant’s grandfather, and he was the superintendent of the D. Wadsworth & Son plant in Auburn for 47 years.

Lloyd “Steve” Riford Jr. lived on South Street Road in Auburn and was a member of the state Assembly from 1971 to 1982 and a member of the state Senate from 1983 to 1986, and chairman of the Committee on Agriculture.

In 1958, his wife, Susan Riford, and members of the Auburn Service League, founded the Auburn Children’s Theatre (A.C.T.). In 1970, Mrs. Riford received permission from the Cayuga County Legislature to convert the then-empty carousel building at Emerson Park into a theater, which we all enjoy today as the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. The Rifords later moved to Hawaii upon retirement and remained very active in their local community there.

Photo No. 2 - St. Aloysius Class of 1942

The second photo was sent in by Shirley Marquart and shows the 1942 graduating class of St. Aloysius School: First row from left, Dolly Giannettino-Trinca, Janeth McCue Denman, Shirley Sullivan Marquart, Father Haffey, Father Crowley, Father Ed Shamon, Marie Colella Mentillo, Arlene Metroka, Mary Fastic; second row from left, Mary Gleason, Bernadine Fedor, Roberta Otis Slayton, Daniel O’Connell, Frank Guariglia, Bill Herrick, Phil Colella, Paul Twomey, Jean Roach, Margaret Cicora Cuddy, Ann Mosley.

Photo No. 3 - 1943 City League Champs: The Ropemakers

The third photo comes from my archives and shows the 1943 city league champs for girls softball, The Ropemakers. All names are noted on the photo.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Today’s thought: I thought I was losing weight but it turned out my sweatpants came untied. John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there. I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements. (It's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion.) Thanks!

Remember now — LOVE LIFE, CHEAT DEATH, LAUGH OFTEN!

