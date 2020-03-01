Ormie King: Some faded Auburn photos from the '40s

Hurrah, we made it to March 1. ... Spring can’t be too far off now!
Today I have three faded photos for you from the 1940s:
The first photo was sent in by Phyllis Bryant and is a clipping from a 1940 newspaper article about two notable local people who both had birthdays every four years on Feb. 29, Leap Day, which happened this year on Saturday. Joseph Bryant was Stan Bryant’s grandfather, and he was the superintendent of the D. Wadsworth & Son plant in Auburn for 47 years.
Lloyd “Steve” Riford Jr. lived on South Street Road in Auburn and was a member of the state Assembly from 1971 to 1982 and a member of the state Senate from 1983 to 1986, and chairman of the Committee on Agriculture.
In 1958, his wife, Susan Riford, and members of the Auburn Service League, founded the Auburn Children’s Theatre (A.C.T.). In 1970, Mrs. Riford received permission from the Cayuga County Legislature to convert the then-empty carousel building at Emerson Park into a theater, which we all enjoy today as the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. The Rifords later moved to Hawaii upon retirement and remained very active in their local community there.
The second photo was sent in by Shirley Marquart and shows the 1942 graduating class of St. Aloysius School: First row from left, Dolly Giannettino-Trinca, Janeth McCue Denman, Shirley Sullivan Marquart, Father Haffey, Father Crowley, Father Ed Shamon, Marie Colella Mentillo, Arlene Metroka, Mary Fastic; second row from left, Mary Gleason, Bernadine Fedor, Roberta Otis Slayton, Daniel O’Connell, Frank Guariglia, Bill Herrick, Phil Colella, Paul Twomey, Jean Roach, Margaret Cicora Cuddy, Ann Mosley.
The third photo comes from my archives and shows the 1943 city league champs for girls softball, The Ropemakers. All names are noted on the photo.
