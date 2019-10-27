I recently received letters from a couple of terrific Auburn Legends and I know each of them would love to hear from some of their old friends, as I’m sure many of you will remember them. Martha Henderson was an art teacher at Owasco school and her husband was a music teacher in Auburn for many years. Sam Pucino was a great local athlete. Their contact information is below.
Ladies first! Here is the nice letter I received from Martha Henderson. I hope we all have such a wonderful sense of humor at 98 years old!
A friend sent me the article about your notoriety. My comment was “it’s about time.” Then I wept a few tears wishing I could have been there to give my testimonial, and what a testimonial it would have been. I would have told of the kind gentleman who in rain, sleet and of course snow, picked up an elderly lady on the west side of Auburn and carried her to the beautiful suburbs of Owasco where he left her at a place of higher learning. Then at exactly the appointment time he was there to return her home; the journey to and fro was filled with conversation, some of which might cause people of intellectual bent to raise their eyebrows or even suggest we be committed. In the course of our travels one day, we got wind of a poor creature whose life had ended abruptly by some careless motorist. To be sure he would rest in peace, it became our mission to start a memorial for poor Stinky. And so, he rests forever at the highest point in St. Joseph’s Cemetery — such a good cause.
I too was feted, in honor of my 98th birthday. The affair was also attended by a room full of my devoted fans. Well, let’s be honest, there were only eight in attendance but I like to think they poured as much praise on me as your friends did on you. While my family heaped their plates with all kinds of good food, I was content with potato salad and coconut cake, both of which I have a passion for. The party should have been outside but it was too d_mn hot. Oh, for the days of snow angels and all that good white stuff.
Keep doing what you’re doing for all the sports buffs of Auburn but, as I have done said often in the past, please remember that there is such a thing as music. So, give it a bit of your expertise.
My best to my fellow Auburnians and please don’t let all that notoriety enlarge your head too much. Congratulations from that little old lady.
Old friends can drop Martha line at: Martha Henderson, 5601 Hatchery Road, Apt. 207, Waterford, MI 48329.
And here’s a nice message I received from Sam Pucino at Westminster Manor:
Hi Ormie, this is Sam Pucino. I used to come to your restaurant at the Five Points. I’m at Westminster Manor now and I’m 86 years old. I know your son Jeff. I played many sports in high school for Jordan High, then at Weedsport High, including State League baseball. I was an avid golfer at Auburn Country Club, Highland, Weedsport and Cato. I often played with Jerry Daly, Gabe Rossetto, John Lynch and others. All of my photos are lost but here is one you can have. My birthday is June 8. Thanks, Sam Pucino
Old friends can drop Sam a line at: Sam Pucino, c/o Westminster Manor, South Street, Auburn, NY 13021 or call him on his cell at (315) 702-3833.
Martha and Sam, thank you both for being great Legends of Auburn!