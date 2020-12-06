Ormie King: Some legendary 1970s Auburn youth teams from the late Doug Short

I recently received this very nice letter and photos and thought I would share them with you. I know that so many of you will remember Doug Short fondly for his many contributions to athletics in Auburn, both on and off the field. I know you’ll enjoy seeing these great team photos from the 1970s again, which he has so carefully preserved. Many thanks to Nancy and Doug Short, as well as all of the team players below, for being terrific Legends of Auburn! Have a great week, everyone!