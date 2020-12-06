 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Some legendary 1970s Auburn youth teams from the late Doug Short
Ormie King: Some legendary 1970s Auburn youth teams from the late Doug Short

I recently received this very nice letter and photos and thought I would share them with you. I know that so many of you will remember Doug Short fondly for his many contributions to athletics in Auburn, both on and off the field. I know you’ll enjoy seeing these great team photos from the 1970s again, which he has so carefully preserved. Many thanks to Nancy and Doug Short, as well as all of the team players below, for being terrific Legends of Auburn! Have a great week, everyone!

Hi Ormie,

I promised my late husband, Doug Short, I would mail these to you. He watched your TV show and always looked forward to your column in The Citizen. He was involved with CYO and Auburn baseball for years. Thank you, and hope you can use these. — Nancy Short

Photo # 1 - 1975 Little League champs.JPG

Photo No. 1 shows the 1975 Auburn City-County Little League champs, the Spahn-Mulvey team: Front row from left, Doug Leary, Tom Graney, Jim Graney, J.F. Impaglia, Mike Bouley, Doug Short; back row, from left, Frank Musso, Manager Doug Short, Bill Alcock, Phil Beardsley, Tony Logue, Bob Niemi, Chris Post, Coach KiKi Impaglia (Gary Coggeshall absent).

Photo # 2 - 1977 Babe Ruth All-Stars.JPG

Photo No. 2 shows the 1977 Auburn Babe Ruth All-Stars: Front row from left, Steve Miccuci, Steve Kassman, Z.B. LaDouce, Mike O’Hara, Steve Leary, Lou Daly; second row from left, Tim LoCastro, Jerry Hester, Mark Talbot, Dick LoCastro, Ricky Howland, Bill Alcock, Chris Hoey, Eddie Kolo; back row from left, Co-manager Ed Kolo, Co-manager Roland Thomas, District 4 Director Nick Salvage, Commissioner Doug Short.

Photo # 3 - 1978 CYO 7th grade champs.JPG

Photo No. 3 shows the 1978 Auburn CYO St. Alphonsus seventh grade champs: Front row from left, Dave Marullo, John Hogan, Marc Breault, Kathy Connor, John Cool, Paul Breault, Eric Short; back row from left, Coach Nick Diego, Randy Coleman, John Speno, T.J. Gamba, Scott Stevens, Kathy Hai, Joe McQueeney, Assistant Coach Doug Short, Assistant Coach Steve Kott.

Photo # 4 - 1978 CYO 8th grade champs.JPG

Photo No. 4 shows the 1978 Auburn CYO St. Alphonsus eighth grade champs: Front row from left, Ed Fabrize, Ken Carter, Doug Short, J.F. Impaglia, Chris Dann, Mark Vendetti; back row from left, scorekeeper KiKi Impaglia, Assistant Coach Doug Short, Paul Periello, Joel Pinker, John Campagnola, John Fitzgerald, Jeff “Deuce” McCarthy, Coach Jim Tonzi.

Legends of Auburn: Catch up on Ormie King's most recent columns

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Dec. 6, 2020

Happy birthday to:

  • Carol Kenny
  • Bill Leschak
  • Jim Hanley
  • Tony Martino
  • Carol Storrs
  • Joe D’Angelis
  • Laura Ambrose
  • Kevin McLoughlin
  • Carol Huther
  • Mike D’Angelis
  • Vic Leonti
  • Nick Falcicchio
  • Chuck Kruger
  • Rick Hansinger
  • Marcia Allissandrello
  • Joe DeJoy
  • Mike Villano
  • Lee Vella
  • Kim Bouley
  • Monique DeJoy
  • Frances Balistreri
  • Jeff Dorsey
  • Kathy Diehl
  • Mike Morabito
  • Beth Rabuano
  • Dave McCarthy
  • Wayne Mason
  • Melissa Geherin
  • Connie Kolo

Happy anniversary to:

  • Melina and Matt Carnicelli
  • Nancy and Leonard Smith

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Reverend Michael F. Conboy
  • Edward E. Galka
  • John Joseph Schattinger
  • Sarah Elizabeth Penafeather
  • Jason D. Daniels
  • Marianne (Usowski) Cecchini
  • Charlotte L. Darrow
  • Linda Tevlock
  • John Kevin O’Connell
  • Katherine "Kay" Schafer
  • Richard E. Bisgrove
  • Ralph V. Rogers Jr.
  • Helen J. Dusinberre
  • Virginia C. Leach
  • James A. Moore
  • Alma C. Tarby
  • Joanne C. Terhune
  • Dorothy M. Esken
  • Sandra H. Warn

Today’s thought: You know you’re old when you go to bed at the time you used to go out. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

