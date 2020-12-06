Ormie King: Some legendary 1970s Auburn youth teams from the late Doug Short

I recently received this very nice letter and photos and thought I would share them with you. I know that so many of you will remember Doug Short fondly for his many contributions to athletics in Auburn, both on and off the field. I know you’ll enjoy seeing these great team photos from the 1970s again, which he has so carefully preserved. Many thanks to Nancy and Doug Short, as well as all of the team players below, for being terrific Legends of Auburn! Have a great week, everyone!
Hi Ormie,
I promised my late husband, Doug Short, I would mail these to you. He watched your TV show and always looked forward to your column in The Citizen. He was involved with CYO and Auburn baseball for years. Thank you, and hope you can use these. — Nancy Short
Photo No. 1 shows the 1975 Auburn City-County Little League champs, the Spahn-Mulvey team: Front row from left, Doug Leary, Tom Graney, Jim Graney, J.F. Impaglia, Mike Bouley, Doug Short; back row, from left, Frank Musso, Manager Doug Short, Bill Alcock, Phil Beardsley, Tony Logue, Bob Niemi, Chris Post, Coach KiKi Impaglia (Gary Coggeshall absent).
Photo No. 2 shows the 1977 Auburn Babe Ruth All-Stars: Front row from left, Steve Miccuci, Steve Kassman, Z.B. LaDouce, Mike O’Hara, Steve Leary, Lou Daly; second row from left, Tim LoCastro, Jerry Hester, Mark Talbot, Dick LoCastro, Ricky Howland, Bill Alcock, Chris Hoey, Eddie Kolo; back row from left, Co-manager Ed Kolo, Co-manager Roland Thomas, District 4 Director Nick Salvage, Commissioner Doug Short.
Photo No. 3 shows the 1978 Auburn CYO St. Alphonsus seventh grade champs: Front row from left, Dave Marullo, John Hogan, Marc Breault, Kathy Connor, John Cool, Paul Breault, Eric Short; back row from left, Coach Nick Diego, Randy Coleman, John Speno, T.J. Gamba, Scott Stevens, Kathy Hai, Joe McQueeney, Assistant Coach Doug Short, Assistant Coach Steve Kott.
Photo No. 4 shows the 1978 Auburn CYO St. Alphonsus eighth grade champs: Front row from left, Ed Fabrize, Ken Carter, Doug Short, J.F. Impaglia, Chris Dann, Mark Vendetti; back row from left, scorekeeper KiKi Impaglia, Assistant Coach Doug Short, Paul Periello, Joel Pinker, John Campagnola, John Fitzgerald, Jeff “Deuce” McCarthy, Coach Jim Tonzi.
