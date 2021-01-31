Ormie King: Some legendary Auburn faded photos

Here are some faded photos for you to enjoy! Every one of them is a Legend of Auburn!

Photo No. 1 is the Mayor Paul and Betty Lattimore family, in no particular order: Timothy, F. Joseph, Paul Jr., Michael, Gregory, Terrance, John, Jean, Paul Sr., Betty, Michele, Melissa, Richard and Carol. Truly Legends of Auburn!

Photo No. 2 is Billy Noonan. Boy, how I miss him! Was there ever anyone more full of fun?!

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Photo No. 3 is Paul "Red" Ringwood Sr., a fine athlete and gentleman!

Photo No. 4, likely from the 1970s, is at the Biltmore Restaurant on North Street, showing great friends just hanging out! Back row from left, unknown, Al Loomis, Joe Seneca, Carl Alfieri, Marty Malvaso; front row from left, Mike Hernes and John Zibbon.

Photo No. 5 shows Auburn High School majorettes – I wish I had the names for you! Remember when baton twirling was big back in the day?

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0