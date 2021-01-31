Ormie King: Some legendary Auburn faded photos

Here are some faded photos for you to enjoy! Every one of them is a Legend of Auburn!
Photo No. 1 is the Mayor Paul and Betty Lattimore family, in no particular order: Timothy, F. Joseph, Paul Jr., Michael, Gregory, Terrance, John, Jean, Paul Sr., Betty, Michele, Melissa, Richard and Carol. Truly Legends of Auburn!
Photo No. 2 is Billy Noonan. Boy, how I miss him! Was there ever anyone more full of fun?!
Photo No. 3 is Paul "Red" Ringwood Sr., a fine athlete and gentleman!
Photo No. 4, likely from the 1970s, is at the Biltmore Restaurant on North Street, showing great friends just hanging out! Back row from left, unknown, Al Loomis, Joe Seneca, Carl Alfieri, Marty Malvaso; front row from left, Mike Hernes and John Zibbon.
Photo No. 5 shows Auburn High School majorettes – I wish I had the names for you! Remember when baton twirling was big back in the day?
Ormie King's most recent Legends of Auburn columns
Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.
We sure have had some great weekends of football to enjoy lately, and a few more yet to come! Hope everyone relaxes and enjoys some good games…
Tomorrow is Martin Luther King Day, and in honor of this great man, I would like to share with you today some of his most famous words. We sur…
Today I have five terrific photos to share with you of our community's beloved Auburn Schine’s Theater. Enjoy! Hopefully one day it will Schin…
Happy New Year! Here’s to all good things in 2021! Today I have some local baseball clippings to share of some legendary Auburn players. I rec…
Children love Christmas, and what could be a happier sight than the Christmas cards we receive from the little ones we know, and to see how mu…
Today I have one photo and one story for you. The photo is a beauty from the 1940s and shows some happy Auburnians ringing the Christmas bell …
Here are a few stories and photos from Christmases gone by. I hope you enjoy them.
I recently received this very nice letter and photos and thought I would share them with you. I know that so many of you will remember Doug Sh…
Today’s story is a great one and it comes to us from Susan (Morabito) Rusinko. Thanks so much, Sue, and all of the Morabito family for being t…
Today’s story comes to us from Teresa Ringwood Hoercher, and it’s a great one. She has done a fantastic job creating postcards about Auburn’s …
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.