 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ormie King: Some legendary Auburn faded photos
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Some legendary Auburn faded photos

{{featured_button_text}}
Ormie logo

Here are some faded photos for you to enjoy! Every one of them is a Legend of Auburn!

Photo # 1 - The Lattimore family.JPG

Photo No. 1 is the Mayor Paul and Betty Lattimore family, in no particular order: Timothy, F. Joseph, Paul Jr., Michael, Gregory, Terrance, John, Jean, Paul Sr., Betty, Michele, Melissa, Richard and Carol. Truly Legends of Auburn!

Photo # 2 - Billy Noonan.JPG

Photo No. 2 is Billy Noonan. Boy, how I miss him! Was there ever anyone more full of fun?!

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo # 3 - Paul Ringwood.JPG

Photo No. 3 is Paul "Red" Ringwood Sr., a fine athlete and gentleman!

Photo # 4- The Biltmore.JPG

Photo No. 4, likely from the 1970s, is at the Biltmore Restaurant on North Street, showing great friends just hanging out! Back row from left, unknown, Al Loomis, Joe Seneca, Carl Alfieri, Marty Malvaso; front row from left, Mike Hernes and John Zibbon.

Photo # 5 - AHS Majorettes.JPG

Photo No. 5 shows Auburn High School majorettes – I wish I had the names for you! Remember when baton twirling was big back in the day?

Ormie King's most recent Legends of Auburn columns

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Jan. 31, 2021

Happy birthday to:

  • Tom Bennett
  • Maggie McOmber
  • Mike Sperduti
  • Ryan Kiernan
  • Sam Casper
  • Sue Wolniak
  • Sheila Graney
  • John Noz
  • Jeffrey Stechuchak
  • Fred Slayton
  • Don Ross
  • Oney Gasparro
  • Jerry Stanton
  • JoAnne Lally
  • Dorothy Dickman
  • John D’Angelo
  • Ray Brown
  • Karen Pinckney
  • Mike Helas Jr.
  • Dick Dickman
  • Marcella Didio
  • Brad Doan
  • Susan Carl
  • Jean Flanigan
  • Peggy Kolo
  • Jean Clark
  • Bill Edmunds
  • Lou Vasile
  • Laura "Chippy" DeTomaso
  • Rita Brown
  • Paula Kott
  • Annie Ball
  • James Klock
  • Jim Napoli
  • Jack Leonard
  • Crystal Cosentino
  • Cindy Bogart

Happy anniversary to Mary and Ron "Mo" DeChick

Get well wishes to Scott and Bobbie Maxwell

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Marilyn Ann Bochenek
  • Gerald E. Treat
  • Delancey Wayne
  • Marian F. Dumont
  • Jimmy L. Alcock
  • Howard Louis Jennings
  • Rosa Marie Damelio
  • Dorothy O. Myers
  • Joseph W. Karlson
  • Donna Jean Kopp
  • Ruth Betz Vosskuhler
  • Vina I. (Randall) Lupo
  • Lucille A. Keen
  • Michael D. McConnell Sr.
  • Wayne Minde
  • Matthew Becker
  • Patrick J. "P.J." Lacey

Today’s thought: Do you wonder if the glass is half empty or half full? Just refill it. — John Noz

NOTICE: The Liar’s Club meets every Thursday at 8 a.m. at Ann’s Restaurant on Grant Avenue. We are a bunch of old jocks who like to share stories of the glory days, hence our name. Please join us ... everyone is welcome! Great food, great service, lots of laughs. Wear your masks. Plenty of room to social distance as we have our own area in the back thanks to Ann’s!

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer on Harriet Tubman and Auburn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News