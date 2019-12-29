Another year will soon be upon us, and here is a list of New Year’s resolutions that I would like to share with you. If we all adopt even one or two of these new habits, we’ll be ahead of the game. I hope everyone has a Happy New Year and all good things to come in 2020!
1. Walk more – drive less.
2. Promise never to say “I’m too old for that” again.
3. This is your community; get involved in it and make a difference.
4. When you bring something new through the front door, throw something old out the back door, but not your spouse.
5. Give your home a good safety inspection.
6. Watch less television.
7. Drink more water and less coffee and alcohol.
8. Care for your feet as well as you care for your hands.
9. Use stairs more and elevators and escalators less.
10. Learn CPR and the Heimlich maneuver.
11. Never kill the urge to be silly; we could all use some more laughs.
12. Write more, phone more, socialize more; email and text less.
13. Learn how to read a food label.
14. If you’re dieting, try to lose 1 or 2 pounds a week.
15. Support your local businesses, now more than ever.
16. Join a self-help or support group for whatever ails or bothers you.
17. Eat fewer fried foods, fast foods and junk foods.
18. Dispose of all outdated medicines and over-the counter drugs.
19. Coach a sports team. It’s very rewarding.
20. Stand tall and improve your posture.
21. Get a second opinion before any non-emergency surgery.
22. Use sunscreen when you’re out, and wear your sunglasses.
23. Remember, you are unique; of all God’s creations, nothing can replace you.
24. Yes, there is global warming occurring and let’s each of us do our part to reduce it and make our world safe for our children and grandchildren.
25. Family and friends are hidden treasures; seek them out and enjoy their riches.
26. Support those businesses that put a real voice at the other end of the telephone in lieu of an endless menu of recordings.
27. Ask how we, as a country, can pay a baseball player $337 million dollars to hit a baseball and we pay our returning soldiers a pension of $38,000.
28. Brush and floss your teeth daily and see your dentist twice a year.
29. Believe in yourself!
30. Stop greed! We see it every day in every aspect of our lives. Let’s all do our part to help make that word “greed” disappear.
31. Avoid negative sources, people, places and habits.
32. In your car, fasten your seatbelt – and no phones while you’re driving.
33. See a nutritionist and have your diet analyzed.
34. Worry less and plan more.
35. Get a flu and pneumonia shot.
36. We have all seen the grotesque ads about smoking; stop now and save not only your life but also $3,700 a year if you smoke a pack a day.
37. Wear only shoes and sneakers that fit and support your body.
38. Eat a variety of foods.
39. Volunteer, volunteer, volunteer – it is rewarding.
40. Slow down and smell more roses – plant a garden!
41. Get a pet. It’s proven that they will enhance your life and they’re so much fun.
42. Try not to give out too much information on your computers, as hacking has become the buzz word around the globe and F.R.E.D. is wreaking havoc!!
43. Submit to no health test unless you have asked why and receive an adequate reason.
44. Attend your kid’s ball games or whatever activity they are into; they treasure your support.
45. Enjoy life today – yesterday is gone and tomorrow may never come.
46. Have an eye and ear exam yearly.
47. Continue to tell your elected officials what’s right or wrong – get involved!
48. Tie up emotional loose ends in your life (the “if only I had” and “I wish I’d said”) now.
49. Join the 4-H Club: H-ealth, H-ope, H-appiness and Ho-Ho-Ho’s … lots of them.
50. We all know how costly it is to educate our kids and send them off to college and in many cases they have no guarantee of a job once they graduate. I urge you to spend one hour of your time visiting Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES on West Genesee Street Road and have them show you all the various trades they offer; it’s impressive. It can be a wonderful alternative and your kids can learn a skill for life that can’t be taken away from them. You won’t be sorry.