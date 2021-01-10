 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Some 'Schining' Auburn memories
top story
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Some 'Schining' Auburn memories

{{featured_button_text}}

Today I have five terrific photos to share with you of our community's beloved Auburn Schine’s Theater. Enjoy! Hopefully one day it will Schine once again! — Ormie

Read Ormie King's most recent Legends of Auburn columns

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Jan. 10, 2021

Happy birthday to:

  • Duke Pagano
  • Josie Nicolella
  • Jim Slayton
  • Steve Caruana
  • Joe Rabuano
  • Verna Wilson
  • Bev Rogers
  • Chet Crosby
  • Jean Schminske
  • Maureen Maroney
  • Catherine Czyowski
  • Ed Wade
  • Billy Simmonds
  • Norma Ferguson
  • Fr. Lawrence Marullo
  • Barb Spicer
  • Dustin Helmer
  • Barb Bonilla
  • Martha Lollis
  • Vivian Rose
  • Dick Burns
  • Walt Adams
  • Ruth Wright
  • Rick Blafield
  • David Wilson
  • Steve Vincent
  • Luba Lepak
  • Pat Treat
  • Trisha Rabuano

Happy anniversary to Janet and Jim Marventano

Get well wishes to:

  • Ann Van Dyke
  • Scott DeWolf
  • Verna Wilson

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Ralph Gucciardi
  • John "Jack" Thomas Gagan
  • Joseph S. Christiantelli
  • T. William "Willy" Hartquist
  • Johanna M. Griggs
  • Leona A. (Van Horn)Coleman
  • Adelbert J. Weigand Jr.
  • Dorothy A. Tarby Phillips
  • Joseph R. Rafferty
  • Helen Moskos
  • Barbara "Betty" Schneider Mahoney
  • Jonathan C. Chapman
  • Thomas Glauberman
  • Claude M. Walter
  • Dennis A. Pines
  • Eloise Miles Walsh
  • Bradley C. Bishop
  • Terrance L. Case
  • Sally J. Clarry
  • Nancy Phyllis Sherwood Dennison
  • Steven A. Gibbs
  • Susan Noble Sloan
  • Rosalie Minyrun Ward
  • Cynthia J. Wilkinson
  • Steve H. Mumford

Today’s thought: I’ve found that life in the 80s was a lot more fun than being in my 80s. — John Noz

NOTICE: The Liar’s Club meets every Thursday at 8 a.m. at Ann’s Restaurant on Grant Avenue. We are a bunch of old jocks who like to share stories of the glory days, hence our name. Please join us ... everyone is welcome! Great food, great service, lots of laughs. Wear your masks. Plenty of room to social distance as we have our own area in the back thanks to Ann’s!

Just a reminder to all you folks out there: I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send me your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements (best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion). Thanks!

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

0
0
0
0
0

