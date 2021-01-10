Ormie King: Some 'Schining' Auburn memories

Today I have five terrific photos to share with you of our community's beloved Auburn Schine’s Theater. Enjoy! Hopefully one day it will Schine once again! — Ormie
Read Ormie King's most recent Legends of Auburn columns
Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.
Happy New Year! Here’s to all good things in 2021! Today I have some local baseball clippings to share of some legendary Auburn players. I rec…
Children love Christmas, and what could be a happier sight than the Christmas cards we receive from the little ones we know, and to see how mu…
Today I have one photo and one story for you. The photo is a beauty from the 1940s and shows some happy Auburnians ringing the Christmas bell …
Here are a few stories and photos from Christmases gone by. I hope you enjoy them.
I recently received this very nice letter and photos and thought I would share them with you. I know that so many of you will remember Doug Sh…
Today’s story is a great one and it comes to us from Susan (Morabito) Rusinko. Thanks so much, Sue, and all of the Morabito family for being t…
Today’s story comes to us from Teresa Ringwood Hoercher, and it’s a great one. She has done a fantastic job creating postcards about Auburn’s …
This week I have some faded photos to share with you from clothing stores in Auburn from days gone by. Enjoy! Have a good week, everyone, and …
Today we have some photos to share of local grocery stores from days gone by. Have a good week everyone! — Ormie
With all that is happening in our world today, I’m sure we could all use a good stiff drink right about now! Today we have some photos of some…
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.