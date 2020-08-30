Ormie King: Special memory of a legendary Auburn team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s story comes to us from Ed Guzalak, and you’re sure to recognize some of the young men in this photo. Many thanks to Ed, and the entire Elk’s Club 1970 pony league team, for being terrific Legends of Auburn!

The Elks Club team was the Pony League champs 50 years ago this month. Great pitching by Dennis Kachnycz and Jeff Leana, and great coaching.

My brother returned home from Vietnam the same day as the game. Instead of saying “Welcome Home,” my 9-year-old self said “My championship game is tonight, can you come?” I was thrilled to death knowing he was going to be there!

— Ed Guzalak

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

