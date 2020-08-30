 Skip to main content
Ormie King: Special memory of a legendary Auburn team
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: Special memory of a legendary Auburn team

Today’s story comes to us from Ed Guzalak, and you’re sure to recognize some of the young men in this photo. Many thanks to Ed, and the entire Elk’s Club 1970 pony league team, for being terrific Legends of Auburn!

The Elks Club team was the Pony League champs 50 years ago this month. Great pitching by Dennis Kachnycz and Jeff Leana, and great coaching.

My brother returned home from Vietnam the same day as the game. Instead of saying “Welcome Home,” my 9-year-old self said “My championship game is tonight, can you come?” I was thrilled to death knowing he was going to be there!

— Ed Guzalak

Legends of Auburn: Check out Ormie King's latest columns

Ormie King's weekly column features the people and places that make the Auburn-area unique.

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Aug. 30, 2020

Happy Birthday to:

  • Maggie Collins
  • Rev. Robert Wilson
  • Charles "Bud" Johnston
  • Pat Reginelli
  • Mark Genkos
  • Nancy Brahney
  • Griffey Dautrich
  • Flo DeBellis
  • Sally Musso
  • June Graybill
  • Nicole Buchanan
  • Doreen Kehoskie
  • Stephanie DeFelice
  • Erin Gutelius
  • Marilyn DelloStritto
  • Caron Keirnan
  • Pete Petrosino
  • Doug Kleiber
  • Jeff Dugan
  • Bill Bergan
  • Daniel Beck
  • Vic Fritz
  • Jim Fedeshyn
  • Todd Reister
  • Gloria DeMarco
  • Kathy DeJoy Genkos
  • Ernesto Buschman

Happy anniversary to:

  • Kathy and Jon Carnes
  • Lucy and Duke Pagano
  • Pat and Gary Lewis
  • Kathy and Bill Shorey
  • Mary and Jocko Brennan
  • Patti and Dick Balash
  • Sandy and John Durniak
  • MaryAnn and Carl Anderson
  • Ann and Jerry Kukella
  • Mary Ann and Larry Gauthier
  • Bernie and Dolores Dec
  • Ed and Linda Fagan

Get well wishes to Denny Samara

Our condolences to the families of:

  • JoAnne Foresman
  • William "Bill" Thomas
  • Clarice I. Town
  • John W. "Jack" Agne
  • Barbara M. Tuft
  • Raymond J. Phillips
  • Janet Naomi Friedland
  • Patricia R. "Pat" Church
  • Josephine R. Currier
  • Adam M. Wertman
  • Tula Mae Collins Standbrook
  • Kenneth John Barr Sr.
  • Brenda Marie Greene
  • Ruth H. Hares
  • Michael Anthony Dagnesi
  • M. Louise Ryan
  • Shirley Mae Williams
  • Richard D. Ruston III
  • Gladys M. Rogalski

Today’s thought: Let’s pray that the children and teachers will be safe when they go back to school this fall. — John Noz

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

