Ormie King: St. Francis is a legendary congregation in Auburn
LEGENDS OF AUBURN

Ormie King: St. Francis is a legendary congregation in Auburn

Ormie logo

Today I have a few great old photos to share with you of some local legends from St. Francis of Assisi Church. (Today, St. Francis is combined with St. Hyacinth’s and has become SS. Martha and Mary Parish. )

Photo # 1 - a few St. Francis legends.JPG

Photo No. 1 shows just a few of our local St. Francis parish legends: Nora Chimdamo, Father Nacca, Mary Lentini, Paul Saltarello, Anna Saltarello, Sam Vitale, Linda Vitale, Sam Chindamo, Ben Vitale, Angie Vitale, Epi Trupiano, Dom Giacona, Rose Gentile, Grace Daloia, Marian Camardo, Mary Giacone, Joe Camardo, Sarah Spoto.

Photo # 2 - St. Francis Church & grotto.JPG

Photo No. 2 shows the St. Francis Church building and grotto.

Photo # 3 - Paul Saltarello & Fr. Nacca.JPG

Photo No. 3 shows Paul Saltarello and the Rev. John Nacca.

Also, you won’t want to miss this coming Saturday, Oct. 3, from 2 to 6 p.m., a pasta dinner take-out which will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church. This event, sponsored by CIAO (Cultural Italian American Organization), is designed to raise money to assist with the financial strain caused by the three-month closure of the church and the cancellation and postponement of so many events due to the coronavirus pandemic. CIAO is donating all the food items necessary for the dinner, which includes ziti, meatballs, sausage, salad, CIAO’s own Italian bread and cookies baked by the Sacred Heart Society. Cost of the dinner is $15. The total proceeds will go to the parish.

All dinners will be individually packaged and can be picked up outside the entrance of Nacca Hall behind St. Francis Church. To help plan for the amount of food and to accommodate everyone, you are asked to call ahead to Felix and Marianne Mucedola (315) 406-4859, or Anna Saltarello at (315) 252-7778, or Mary Chirco at (315) 252-2713. Pasta dinners will be available to others on that day until there are no more.

Thank you to St. Francis/St. Hyacinth’s/SS. Martha & Mary parish for all that you do for our community and for keeping us well-fed!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for Sept. 27, 2020

Happy 101st birthday to Anne McDonald! She is one of Auburn’s greatest female bowlers ever!

Happy birthday to:

  • Michelle Jones

  • Connor Duffy

  • Jim David

  • Sue Rusinko

  • Janet Weston

  • Connie Murray

  • George Bauso

  • Bob Butera

  • Bea O’Hora

  • Dick Cosentino

  • Kathi Russell

  • Luke Boedicker

  • Peggy Hicks

  • Patricia Lynne Byrnes

  • Dan Sincebaugh

  • Theresa Zanowick

  • Jenna Brooks

  • Sarah King

  • Mary Ann Lattimore

  • Dave Hawelka

  • Vicky Quimby

  • Carlene Flier

  • Ed Martin

  • Neil Ferri

  • Pat Sincebaugh

  • Ron Tucker

  • Paul Baker

  • Christine Barbagallo

Happy 25th anniversary to Marilyn and Doug Bower

Happy anniversary to:

  • Kari and Jim Smith

  • Bobbie and Scott Maxwell

  • Mary and Doug Mason

  • Jane and Ed McCarthy

  • Lucy and Bill Srokosz

  • Helen and Arthur Conti

  • Al and Mona Jackson

Get well wishes to:

  • Jean LaDouce

  • Bill Martin

  • MaryAnn Martin

Our condolences to the families of:

  • Timothy R. Chalker

  • Leona May Laird

  • Diane J. (Squires) Emery

  • Margaret Ann Dunham

  • Connie Little

  • John J. Leone III

  • Joseph H. Soccio

  • Donald E. Alcock

  • Helen A. Austin

  • Jacqueline J. Johnson

  • Bruce C. Denman

  • Harold G. "Butch" Warner Jr.

  • Maria Pauline Hyland

  • Esther L. Reed Haddon

  • Kathryn Frances Lawler

  • Francis E. Hertel

  • Bernard Charles McKeen

  • Robert F. Shaw

  • Bernice T. Conway

  • John F. Paczkowski Jr.

  • Sally J. Allen

  • Marabea Ciancaglini

  • Kristi Aadahl

  • Jean Celeste Gaffney

Today’s thought: Who is Pete Sake and why are we always doing things for him? — John Noz

REMEMBER NOW – LOVE LIFE – CHEAT DEATH – LAUGH OFTEN!

