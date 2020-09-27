Ormie King: St. Francis is a legendary congregation in Auburn

Today I have a few great old photos to share with you of some local legends from St. Francis of Assisi Church. (Today, St. Francis is combined with St. Hyacinth’s and has become SS. Martha and Mary Parish. )

Also, you won’t want to miss this coming Saturday, Oct. 3, from 2 to 6 p.m., a pasta dinner take-out which will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church. This event, sponsored by CIAO (Cultural Italian American Organization), is designed to raise money to assist with the financial strain caused by the three-month closure of the church and the cancellation and postponement of so many events due to the coronavirus pandemic. CIAO is donating all the food items necessary for the dinner, which includes ziti, meatballs, sausage, salad, CIAO’s own Italian bread and cookies baked by the Sacred Heart Society. Cost of the dinner is $15. The total proceeds will go to the parish.