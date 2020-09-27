Ormie King: St. Francis is a legendary congregation in Auburn

Today I have a few great old photos to share with you of some local legends from St. Francis of Assisi Church. (Today, St. Francis is combined with St. Hyacinth’s and has become SS. Martha and Mary Parish. )
Photo No. 1 shows just a few of our local St. Francis parish legends: Nora Chimdamo, Father Nacca, Mary Lentini, Paul Saltarello, Anna Saltarello, Sam Vitale, Linda Vitale, Sam Chindamo, Ben Vitale, Angie Vitale, Epi Trupiano, Dom Giacona, Rose Gentile, Grace Daloia, Marian Camardo, Mary Giacone, Joe Camardo, Sarah Spoto.
Photo No. 2 shows the St. Francis Church building and grotto.
Photo No. 3 shows Paul Saltarello and the Rev. John Nacca.
Also, you won’t want to miss this coming Saturday, Oct. 3, from 2 to 6 p.m., a pasta dinner take-out which will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church. This event, sponsored by CIAO (Cultural Italian American Organization), is designed to raise money to assist with the financial strain caused by the three-month closure of the church and the cancellation and postponement of so many events due to the coronavirus pandemic. CIAO is donating all the food items necessary for the dinner, which includes ziti, meatballs, sausage, salad, CIAO’s own Italian bread and cookies baked by the Sacred Heart Society. Cost of the dinner is $15. The total proceeds will go to the parish.
All dinners will be individually packaged and can be picked up outside the entrance of Nacca Hall behind St. Francis Church. To help plan for the amount of food and to accommodate everyone, you are asked to call ahead to Felix and Marianne Mucedola (315) 406-4859, or Anna Saltarello at (315) 252-7778, or Mary Chirco at (315) 252-2713. Pasta dinners will be available to others on that day until there are no more.
Thank you to St. Francis/St. Hyacinth’s/SS. Martha & Mary parish for all that you do for our community and for keeping us well-fed!
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
