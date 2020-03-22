Ormie King: Stay strong while hunkering down

• Open the curtains and bird watch! Then find out as much as you can about them!

• Learn what all those apps are on your phone!

• Clean the junk drawer! We all have one!

• Start going through all the “stuff” you have accumulated in your attic/basement and make plans to donate what you no longer have a need for.

• Think of one thing you can do to make the world a better place

• Pick up groceries/supplies for elderly friends/neighbors

• Start getting your spring and summer clothes out!

• Go for a bike ride

• Do something nice for someone! Anonymously!

• Gaze at your child(ren), pets, and realize what a miracle they are!

• It’s a great time to reflect on our lives and how we want them to be when we are on the other side of this extraordinary time.

• Love! We are all in this together!!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

