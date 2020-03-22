Ormie King: Stay strong while hunkering down
Ormie King: Stay strong while hunkering down

I am grateful for today’s thoughts, which come to us from my daughter, Michele. Here are 50 ideas of things to do while we all hunker down. I hope everyone stays well. We are a strong community and we will all get through this together!

• Have conversations

• Meditate

• Pray

• Do puzzles

• Learn something new

• Start that project you’ve been putting off

• Play cards

• Bake

• Put on some music and dance

• Read

• Check out webcams from around the world

• Spring clean

• Research your family tree

• GET OUTSIDE! (but practice social distancing)

• Paint a picture

• Take a nap

• Play with your kids

• Make a vision board

• Check in on your neighbors (remember, social distancing)

• Get your garden ready for planting

• Learn a new language

• Go through your closets and donate items you no longer wear

• Call a friend

• Get take-out from a restaurant you haven’t tried before

• Make your own slime!

• Have movie day with popcorn!

• Sort your photos

• Order and address your Christmas cards (you will thank me in December)

• Have a home spa day!

• Have your children teach you something now! (i.e. how to play Fortnite!)

• Start a journal

• Finish that project you started

• Write a letter to someone and mail it – truly a lost art!

• Try a new exercise! Kids love to move!

• Spend more time with your pets

• Build a fort in your living room and play

• Get the board games out and have a game day

• Make a list of everything you are grateful for

• Open the curtains and bird watch! Then find out as much as you can about them!

• Learn what all those apps are on your phone!

• Clean the junk drawer! We all have one!

• Start going through all the “stuff” you have accumulated in your attic/basement and make plans to donate what you no longer have a need for.

• Think of one thing you can do to make the world a better place

• Pick up groceries/supplies for elderly friends/neighbors

• Start getting your spring and summer clothes out!

• Go for a bike ride

• Do something nice for someone! Anonymously!

• Gaze at your child(ren), pets, and realize what a miracle they are!

• It’s a great time to reflect on our lives and how we want them to be when we are on the other side of this extraordinary time.

• Love! We are all in this together!!

Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.

Around Auburn for March 22, 2020

Happy 70th birthday to Tom Prystal Sr.

Happy 80th birthday to Joan Panek and Judy Boedicker (twins)

Happy birthday to:

• Mary Ann Alger Martin

• Abby Fulton

• Joe DeMaio

• Chiara Reeves

• Laurie Turo

• Ron Semple

• Jack Conway

• Amanda Edwards

• Michael Bozek

• Lisa Carnicelli

• John Sincebaugh

• George Mills

• JoAnne Lawler

• Ken Kanya

• Vince Shaw

• John Discenza

• Virgei Pelc

• Bill Mead

• Jack Kulis

• Rober Fronce

• Ray Lockwood

• Elvin Dolph

• Kris Wilkinson

• Peg Spencer

• Paul DelPiano

• Maureen Harringer

• Nicholas Mizro

• Jean Shutter

• Chele Conley

• Chere Eare

Happy anniversary to:

• Gina and Kevin Redmond

• Carole and John Tomandl

• Marg and Jim Swartz

• Barb and Steve Bonilla

• Vivian and Bob Butera

Our condolences to the families of:

• Mary Lou Indelicato

• Kaiden C. Tubbert

• Gary (Houston) Donald Stott

• Raymond R. Brown

• Thomas Baran

• Gwendolyn C. Roache

• Bernice Hartfield

• Cynthia J. (Story) Ackles

• Rodney James Ames Sr.

• Joseph N. (Locastro) Alexander

• Robert C. Wayne

• Mary Markovci House

• Camille (Charello) Picarro

• Robert Joseph Klem

Today’s thought: Did you hear about the guy who stole a calendar? He got 12 months. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there. I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements. (It's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion.) Thanks!

Remember now — LOVE LIFE, CHEAT DEATH, LAUGH OFTEN!

