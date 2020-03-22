Ormie King: Stay strong while hunkering down

I am grateful for today’s thoughts, which come to us from my daughter, Michele. Here are 50 ideas of things to do while we all hunker down. I hope everyone stays well. We are a strong community and we will all get through this together!
• Have conversations
• Meditate
• Pray
• Do puzzles
• Learn something new
• Start that project you’ve been putting off
• Play cards
• Bake
• Put on some music and dance
• Read
• Check out webcams from around the world
• Spring clean
• Research your family tree
• GET OUTSIDE! (but practice social distancing)
• Paint a picture
• Take a nap
• Play with your kids
• Make a vision board
• Check in on your neighbors (remember, social distancing)
• Get your garden ready for planting
• Learn a new language
• Go through your closets and donate items you no longer wear
• Call a friend
• Get take-out from a restaurant you haven’t tried before
• Make your own slime!
• Have movie day with popcorn!
• Sort your photos
• Order and address your Christmas cards (you will thank me in December)
• Have a home spa day!
• Have your children teach you something now! (i.e. how to play Fortnite!)
• Start a journal
• Finish that project you started
• Write a letter to someone and mail it – truly a lost art!
• Try a new exercise! Kids love to move!
• Spend more time with your pets
• Build a fort in your living room and play
• Get the board games out and have a game day
• Make a list of everything you are grateful for
• Open the curtains and bird watch! Then find out as much as you can about them!
• Learn what all those apps are on your phone!
• Clean the junk drawer! We all have one!
• Start going through all the “stuff” you have accumulated in your attic/basement and make plans to donate what you no longer have a need for.
• Think of one thing you can do to make the world a better place
• Pick up groceries/supplies for elderly friends/neighbors
• Start getting your spring and summer clothes out!
• Go for a bike ride
• Do something nice for someone! Anonymously!
• Gaze at your child(ren), pets, and realize what a miracle they are!
• It’s a great time to reflect on our lives and how we want them to be when we are on the other side of this extraordinary time.
• Love! We are all in this together!!
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.