Ormie King: Take a break with some faded Auburn photos

For some relief in this stressful time in our world, here are some faded photos of Auburn Legends for you to enjoy. Have a great week, everyone!
-
Ormie King's column appears Sundays in The Citizen and he can be reached by email at ormie5king@gmail.com.
Around Auburn for March 15, 2020
Happy dirthday to:
• Pat Buckovitch
• Michele Godfrey
• Doris Wayne
• Pat Van Orman
• Bill Martin
• Tony LoBisco
• Sue Bouley
• Ann McClary
• Win Wilson
• Don Brandstetter
• Jean Schwarting
• James Robinson IV
• John Clark
• Cathy Burns
• Ann DiVietro
• Bob Brechue
• John Foster Cuddy
• Ricky Brooks
• Susan Marteney
• Sandy DeKoschak Zambello
• Joe Bilinski
• Michael Italiano
• Pat Gucciardi
• Doug Bower
• Grace Moskov
• Sue Butera
• Carole Tomandl
• Joey Lopez
• John Neville
• Matthew Brooks
• Michelle Nolan-Bell
• Bob Hunter
Happy anniversary to:
• JoAnne and Larry Merrithew
• Hilary and Connor O’Toole
Our condolences to the families of:
• William Frederick Huther
• Jeannette B. Chappell
• Andrew R. "Ray" Mosley
• Robert P. Secaur
• Ralph D. Black
• Terry L. Carbary
• Dorothy Sciortino
• Vincenza (DiMora) Fantauzzo
• Ronald J. Wade
• J. Barbara Estep
• M. Minnette Frank
• Mary Elizabeth (Diehl) Prudhomme
• Jean M. Woodman
• Candace Ann Eberhardt
• Shirley Anne Morgan
• Robert (Bob) Sine
• Marion Y. Brown
• Lorraine J. Curtis
• John (Zel) Zelehowsky
• John P. "Jack" McGrath
• Richard O. Hale
IMPORTANT!! Mark your calendars for a BIG upcoming celebration, the 50th birthday of Auburn High School! This event will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 11, in downtown Auburn, with proceeds going to the Auburn Education Foundation. Let’s help Bernie Simmons and his committee get the word out to all 50 years of graduates! Spread the word!
Today’s thought: It’s too late now to worry about forgetting people’s names. — John Noz
Just a reminder to all you folks out there. I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements. (It's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion.) Thanks!
Remember now — LOVE LIFE, CHEAT DEATH, LAUGH OFTEN!
