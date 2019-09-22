Today's story is a great one and comes to us from Joanne Mitchell. Thanks, JoAnne!
On Sept. 18, 1944, a group of women gathered in the home of Helen Stevens to form The Reading Club. Original members of this group include Winifred Gourley, Miriam Kallstrom, Mae Kohtz, Elsie Lind, Esther Melrose, Doris Mosher, Helen Odom, Betty Peck, Martha Race, Louise Root, Ellie Simpson, Helen Stevens, Billie Van Giesen and Gertrude Wright.
The group has met continuously for the past 75 years, and minutes and notes are held by the club secretary. These notes show consistency in the mission of the club, to share literature of every type with the group, and to consider topics of current interest for discussion. A structure of bylaws has allowed the group to survive for 75 years, and has been flexible enough to accommodate changes in membership over time. Notes from the Book Club's 20th anniversary in 1964 included mention of hostess Midge Drummond, who is still an honorary member of the group 55 years later!
Minutes from 1966 recall that snowy year, when members were disappointed to find two inches of snow on the ground on their May 9 meeting! The 1966 minutes also mention member Mary Greene. Her daughter, Meg Yurco, is presently a member of the club.
You have free articles remaining.
The Reading Club schedules meetings on the second and fourth Monday of each month, which allows each member to present a literary work to the group, followed by discussion. This has allowed the club to explore a wide range of topics and interests. Most often the literary work is nonfiction, which lends itself most easily to group presentation.
During the organizational meeting for the upcoming year, this group entertained the question, how has The Reading Club been able to survive and thrive for 75 years? Among the answers are: the wide range of interest in various topics by members, the wisdom of organizational planning by founding members, and the simple and crucial fact that the members are "good people."
Current members are: Andrea Cosachov, Linda Gero, Susan Gibides, Kathy Graber, Linda Quinn, Susan Hutton, Sue Messenger, JoAnne Mitchell, Linda Morse, Roseann Schoonmaker, Shari Ross, Marcia Walsh, Meg Yurco and honorary member Midge Drummond.
A big thank you to The Reading Club members for being great Legends of Auburn!