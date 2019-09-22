Around Auburn for Sunday, Sept. 22

Happy birthday to:

Barb Wallace

Pat Casler

Tillie Bennett

Mike Kukiela

Barbara Deitrick

John "Red" Hayes

Trish Geer

Matt Carnicelli

Tony DeCaro

Eunice Grace

Cindy Aikman

Dorothy Cavanaugh

Bill Granato

Mike Petrosino

Jack Kavanaugh

Jim Plis

Darlene Festa

Michele Muldoon

Janice Daum

Megan Hutchings

Michael-Anne Didio Brosnan

David Clifford

Tricia Robinson

Anne McDonald

John DeChick

Claude McNabb

Sue Rusinko

Jim David

Janet Weston

Connie Murray

George Bauso

Bob Butera

Happy anniversary to:

Kari and Jim Smith

Carol and Bob Colbert

Judy and Dick Boedicker

Missie and Mike Deyneka

Lorraine and Rick Quinn

Donna and John Napieracz

Martha and Joel Pinker

Mary and Doug Mason

Our condolences to the families of:

Patricia M. Riley

James L. Cuff

Stella J. Lillie

Geraldine M. (David) Guarino

Barbara Percilick

Hope Greenman

Bernard Guszcza

Bruce S. Yaw

Marianne Neal

Domenic Parenti

Merton J. Rand

Irene Ruth Buso Akers

Today's thought: It's bad news when your back goes out more than you do. — John Noz

Just a reminder to all you folks out there. I would be happy to showcase your faded photos, and/or share a story on you, your family, your friend or any other local legend you know! Send your story (800 words or less) and a few photos to ormie5king@gmail.com, or mail them to me at 5 Wilbur Ave. in Auburn. And I’m always happy to add in your birthday, anniversary and get well announcements. (It's best if you can get them to me at least a week prior to the occasion.) Thanks!

Remember now — LOVE LIFE, CHEAT DEATH, LAUGH OFTEN!