Ormie King: Wells College honors some Auburn Legends

Harrison and Foltz joined the program during the 2010-11 season. Foltz took one all-conference selection and finished his career at Wells with 663 points, 205 rebounds, 189 assists and 116 steals over two seasons. In his first season he finished fourth in assists and fifth in 3-point percentage in the NEAC, while placing second in steals the following season.

During the next three seasons after the team's NEAC championship, three other all-decade selections were added to the roster in successive years. Taylor came on board during the 2011-12 season, Paul during the 2012-13 season, and Courtney during the 2013-14 season. Courtney finished sixth in the conference in 3-point percentage during the 2016-17 season and ended his career at nearly a 38 percent rate beyond the arc. Of his 791 career points, 315 came by way of threes. He also recorded 211 rebounds, 158 assists and 80 steals.

*Criteria for individual selections and team composition varies upon available information that may include, but is not limited to, input from coaches, conference distinctions and supporting statistics when available. The men's basketball all-decade team was chosen by current men's basketball coach Joe Wojtylko.