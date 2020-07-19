Ormie King: Wells College honors some Auburn Legends

Hats off to two young men from Auburn that were just named to Wells College's all-time top 10 men's basketball players list. They are Dave Foltz and Chris Courtney.
Dave Foltz is the son of Loretta and Bob Foltz, and the grandson of Dina Favaro (Dina’s Alterations), all of Auburn. Dave is employed by the city of Auburn. He is married to Nina Vitale Foltz and they have four beautiful children.
Chris Courtney is the son of Michele and Jim Courtney of Myrtle Beach, North Carolina, formerly Auburn, and the grandson of Helen and Ormie King of Auburn. Chris is employed with New York Life Insurance. He and his girlfriend, Renee Bartosz, live in Myrtle Beach. They met during their time together at Wells College.
Here is a portion of the Well’s College press release from July 8 announcing the top 10 list:
The Wells College 2020 All-Decade Team in men's basketball comprises student-athletes that participated during the winter seasons between 2010-11 and 2019-20. Because the program only dates back to a few seasons prior to the 2010-11 season, any student-athlete that played during the 2010 calendar year was granted consideration.*
The 2020 All-Decade team includes (alphabetically) with completed seasons in parenthesis: Chris Courntey (2013-14 through 2016-17), Dave Foltz (2010-11, 2011-12), Darrell Bullock (2008-09, 2009-10), Terry Harrison (2010-11, 2011-12), Al Paul (2012-13, 2013-14), Juan Paulino (2008-09, 2009-10), Rich Ross (2015-16 through 2018-19), Andre Sawyers (2008-09 through 2011-12), E.J. Taylor (2011-12, 2012-13) and Jalen Tribble (2017-18 through 2019-20).
Harrison and Foltz joined the program during the 2010-11 season. Foltz took one all-conference selection and finished his career at Wells with 663 points, 205 rebounds, 189 assists and 116 steals over two seasons. In his first season he finished fourth in assists and fifth in 3-point percentage in the NEAC, while placing second in steals the following season.
During the next three seasons after the team's NEAC championship, three other all-decade selections were added to the roster in successive years. Taylor came on board during the 2011-12 season, Paul during the 2012-13 season, and Courtney during the 2013-14 season. Courtney finished sixth in the conference in 3-point percentage during the 2016-17 season and ended his career at nearly a 38 percent rate beyond the arc. Of his 791 career points, 315 came by way of threes. He also recorded 211 rebounds, 158 assists and 80 steals.
*Criteria for individual selections and team composition varies upon available information that may include, but is not limited to, input from coaches, conference distinctions and supporting statistics when available. The men's basketball all-decade team was chosen by current men's basketball coach Joe Wojtylko.
There was another important press release this month for the Courtney family that I would like to call attention to. Chris’s dad, Jim Courtney, was just honored by the YMCA, dedicating their A-Gym in his honor. We look forward to celebrating with all the Courtneys on their next visit home to Auburn. The article from The Citizen is as follows:
On June 18, the Auburn YMCA-WEIU dedicated its A Gym to James M. Courtney, the facility's executive director from 1988 to 2008. Courtney was highly respected, and led the YMCA to unprecedented growth in membership and programming, the facility said in a news release. The James M. Courtney Gymnasium pays tribute to his lifelong love of sports, especially basketball, which he played in pickup games with members. Courtney played basketball at Mount Union College, and passed on his love of the game to his son, Christopher, who played at Wells College. A formal dedication of the gymnasium is planned for later this year. For more information, visit auburnymca.org.
Congratulations to Dave Foltz and to Chris and Jim Courtney for being outstanding Legends of Auburn!
