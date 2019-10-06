Today’s story comes to us from an old friend, Wes Carr. Thanks, Wes!
I drove over to Ann’s Diner a few days ago to join a group of men for breakfast. These guys, most of whom are storied athletes from Auburn, meet every Thursday for the purpose of catching up and discussing what is going on in local sports. I got there a few minutes early and I was able to watch from my truck as they drove in, parked and walked to the dining room entrance. It was obvious as they moved toward the door that it was somewhat painful for them because of all the hard knocks from years of physical sports, and life in general. Many of them are in their 80s and have to deal with that “time and gravity” thing too. I got out of my truck when I saw Ormie King drive in and walked in with him. I was walking carefully after having back surgery five weeks before. The cumulative effects of this and 14 other orthopedic surgeries over the years, along with being in my 80th year, allows me to fit in with these guys.
This group goes by the name “Liars’ Club.” When I was invited to be a member about four years ago, I didn’t see the connection of “Liars’ Club” with this group. Their sports stories are seemingly accurate and interesting. There are a few fishermen in the group so there may be some grounds for the club name. After sitting down I watched others come in and be greeted. Everyone was upbeat and friendly and as each asked the other how they were doing, invariably the answer was “Great!” or “I’m feeling great.” Bingo! I watched these guys walk in and their spirits were great, but their bodies were hurting from all the years of sports collisions and repetitive motion. “Liars’ Club”? Maybe there is something to this.
Somehow I don’t think anyone would change much about their sports history or the opportunities they had to play for Auburn High School. There were great opportunities to continue sports careers in the Auburn city parks programs, the YMCA, the Ukrainian Club Sunday basketball leagues, and other venues. There was a lot of fast pitch softball played here when I moved to the area in 1973. I understand most of the fast pitch is gone now, replaced by slow pitch.
It has been my experience when interacting with groups like the Liars’ Club there are always discussions about previous sports injuries and the remedies. Some guys have had knee or hip replacements and some are now considering the possibilities. I often get asked about procedures and recovery times because I have had many of these procedures performed, and my son, Dan, is an orthopedic surgeon.
I played basketball at the “Y” beginning in 1973 and for the next 32 years. I experienced many of my injuries and wear and tear in the form of friendly fire from participants in the 4-on-4 games, three to four days each week. I recall a broken nose, four broken fingers, one bicep tendon tear, two rotator cuff tears, one hamstring tear, plus many lesser injuries. The games were super competitive, but the players could be compassionate. I was three months into my recovery from bicep tendon and rotator cuff surgery when I was running on the “Y” track and got a call from Gary “Stretch” Wright to come down and play some 4-on-4. He said he would play against me so he could protect me from any contact. He did that in the afternoon sessions, and Tim Taylor did that for me in the morning sessions. It was kind of them to do that, but about three months later it was every man for himself again!
Over the years I played in the “Y” men’s league, the Church league, and the city winter leagues, including A, B and the “over 35.” I also played in the summer City A-league. I was fortunate to play on championship teams in all the aforementioned leagues. We had a team in the Sunday Ukrainian Club “A” league and won that for two consecutive years, but we lost in the finals of our third year on a last-second 60-foot heave bank shot. The Ukrainian Club team was probably one of the most competitive teams I was able to put together in Auburn. It consisted of Gary “Stretch” Wright ( 6' 7" tall), Steve Kopp (6' 4"), Tim Carr (6' 5"), and back court players John Williams, Mike Brady, Dan Carr and myself. We lost just the one game in three years. By the way, kudos to the Ukrainian Club. They had the nicest trophies in Auburn!
I arrived in the area a little late in my sports career and didn’t attend Auburn High, but the Liars’ Club took me in because I (and my boys Tim and Dan) played a lot of basketball here. Dan has operated on me eight times and has also done several surgeries on guys we played with over the years. One year when we played in the Senior Games in Syracuse, Dan’s medical practice, CNY Orthopedics, sponsored our Auburn team and everyone on the team had been operated on by Dan. On other occasions we exhibited some Auburn basketball team play by playing in open competition at Skaneateles on Sundays, with three old guys near 60 and two young guys. The old guys were Tim Taylor, Frank Carney and me. The young guys were Dan Carr and Keith Carney. The fellow who ran the Skaneateles program thanked us for coming and setting the example for how the game should be played. He said the quality of basketball really improved after they saw us play and win with great teamwork and shooting. What can I say? We were products of playing for many years and “holding the court” at the Auburn Y.
You can see clearly that I’m still living in the past, but it’s not a bad place to spend some time once in a while. My experience with the Liars’ Club actually started in the late 70s when I first met Ormie King one Saturday morning at the Y. We talked and decided to challenge for a spot on the court to compete. My boys, Dan and Tim, were young teenagers, but Ormie and I (around 40 years old) had plenty left in the tank. We had a successful and fun morning and my boys at ages 54 and 52 today still remember Ormie’s “no-look” passing skills. They thought he was the best passer they had every played with!
My actual invitation to come to Ann’s Diner came about five years ago when I was walking into Barry Moochler’s Physical Therapy office and I met Ormie coming out. He had just finished treatment and I was headed in to get therapy for a hamstring problem. I hadn’t seen him in several years so we did some catching up and I thanked him for the invitation and said, “I’ll see you at the diner.”
This experience has been great for me as I now live in Florida two thirds of the year and when I first came back up here, there was nothing to do to connect with the great memories on the courts in Auburn. Now I have the “Liars’ Club.” And, heck yes, it definitely was worth it. A special thanks to my wife, Adrienne, for hanging in and supporting me and the boys. Like the night we had a summer A-league playoff game against Jon Robson’s team in Auburn, then had to drive to Groton to play two games to win the overall championship in the Groton summer league finals.
Thanks to all of the Liars' Club guys for being GREAT Legends of Auburn! The Liars' Club always welcomes new members! Stop by Ann’s Diner on Grant Avenue any Thursday morning from 7:30 to 9 for a great breakfast and lots of laughs!