These week's Legends of Auburn was sent in by reader Pete Timian:
Dear Ormie —
I don't live in the Auburn area anymore, but my brother, Richard, still does and he sent me one of your columns a few months ago that had a picture of my sister, Janis, as a cheerleader.
I thought you may be interested in the enclosed clippings from my scrapbook highlighting the Auburn 13-year-old Babe Ruth State Championship team of 1969. Fifty years ago! Hard to believe! The Mets won the World Series, Jets beat the Colts in Super Bowl III, man landed on moon, and Auburn won the state championship. Was a great year of surprises!
Today's photos include the article that was published in The Citizen-Advertiser about the team's final victory, as well as a team picture that was published. Caption information reads as follows: "The Auburn team that won the New York State 13-year-old Bab Ruth League championship last weekend in Albany is shown above with its winning plaque. The players are conducting a downtown tag sale today to help defray the expenses involved in the tournament. Members of the team with its coaches and managers are left to right: Front row — Tim Murley, Tim Clifford, Chuck Stevesky, Dave Verdi, Pat Daly, Peter Timian, Gerard Baker; second row — Terry Carbary, Manager, Bob Moore, Mark DelFavero, Bob Clifford, Paul Casler, Don Marventano, coach; third row — Mrs. Nicholas Salvage, league president, Dave Gower, Paul Magill, Vince DeAngelis, Joe Johnson and Jim Tonzi, coach.