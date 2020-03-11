Oswego County school superintendent to become next Skaneateles leader

The Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education has chosen a new superintendent.
Eric Knuth, who is currently the superintendent of the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District, has been picked to be Skaneateles' new leader, a district news release said. He will be appointed to the position at a special board of education meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. He is scheduled to begin in the district on July 1.
Knuth will replace former superintendent Lynda Quick, who announced her resignation in November after over a year with the district. She left in January to become the Rochester City School District's deputy superintendent. Dr. Jeffrey Bryant, who was the Camden Central School District superintendent from 2009 to 2014 and had been a high school principal for 14 years, has been serving as Skaneateles' interim leader.
Knuth completed an internship as vice principal of Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, the news release said. He then became high school principal at Oriskany and took on the same position at the Cazenovia Central School District. He was picked to lead the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District in January 2018.
“Mr. Knuth has the leadership skills we are looking for in our next superintendent,” board of education president Tom Lambdin said in the news release. “We are impressed with his record of accomplishment and commitment to the community he serves. We are confident he is committed to teaching and inspiring excellence for all learners.”
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES Superintendent Brian Hartwell, who served as the search consultant for the process, said in February that the search was down to two candidates. The board, which made the final decision, thanked faculty, staff, the district's administrative team and community members for their involvement in the search.
The contract between Knuth and the district, which is set to be approved at the special board meeting, said his base salary for the 2020-21 school year will be $170,000 pro-rated. The board has the prerogative to bump his salary during the term of the agreement, the contract said. Once Knuth finishes three years of employment, he will get a $5,000 longevity increase added to his base salary, in addition to any annual increase. Upon finishing five years, he'll get another $5,000 longevity increase. The contract lasts until June 30, 2025.
The board will also reimburse Knuth for tuition for "courses taken towards an approved doctoral program after the commencement of his employment with the district. Courses shall be reimbursed upon verification of completion and payment by the superintendent," the contract said. He is required to remain employed by the district for five years following payment of reimbursement.
"Should the superintendent leave the district prior to fulfilling this service requirement, he shall be required to repay a pro rata amount based upon his time actually worked," the contract said.
The contract said while it is preferred that Knuth — who lives in Fayetteville — reside within the district's geographical boundaries, it is not required. If Knuth opts to reside in the district during the term of the contract, the district will pay him $7,000 in relocation assistance, but he will be responsible for any relocation expenses that go over that amount. He is required to continue his employment for five years minimum following that payment. He will reimburse the district the prorated share of the relocation stipend if he exits his employment before that service commitment is fulfilled.
Knuth said he was interested in the superintendent role the moment it was vacant.
“I am excited and honored to have been chosen to serve as the next superintendent. I look forward to working collaboratively with the Board of Education, staff, parents and community to provide a phenomenal education to our students,” Knuth said in the news release. “My mission is to celebrate the excellent programs, activities and services that contribute to student success and outstanding pride that sets Skaneateles schools apart. I commit to modeling the character, integrity and fairness expected of your leader as we write the next great chapter in the tremendous story of the Skaneateles Central School District together.”