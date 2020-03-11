Oswego County school superintendent to become next Skaneateles leader

The board will also reimburse Knuth for tuition for "courses taken towards an approved doctoral program after the commencement of his employment with the district. Courses shall be reimbursed upon verification of completion and payment by the superintendent," the contract said. He is required to remain employed by the district for five years following payment of reimbursement.

"Should the superintendent leave the district prior to fulfilling this service requirement, he shall be required to repay a pro rata amount based upon his time actually worked," the contract said.

The contract said while it is preferred that Knuth — who lives in Fayetteville — reside within the district's geographical boundaries, it is not required. If Knuth opts to reside in the district during the term of the contract, the district will pay him $7,000 in relocation assistance, but he will be responsible for any relocation expenses that go over that amount. He is required to continue his employment for five years minimum following that payment. He will reimburse the district the prorated share of the relocation stipend if he exits his employment before that service commitment is fulfilled.

Knuth said he was interested in the superintendent role the moment it was vacant.

“I am excited and honored to have been chosen to serve as the next superintendent. I look forward to working collaboratively with the Board of Education, staff, parents and community to provide a phenomenal education to our students,” Knuth said in the news release. “My mission is to celebrate the excellent programs, activities and services that contribute to student success and outstanding pride that sets Skaneateles schools apart. I commit to modeling the character, integrity and fairness expected of your leader as we write the next great chapter in the tremendous story of the Skaneateles Central School District together.”

