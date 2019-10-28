Meet the candidate

Name: Tricia Ottley Kerr

Age: 45

Occupation: Independent contractor, Cuddy Financial Services; former planner, community developer, deputy director, Cayuga County Planning Department; housing program coordinator, Onondaga County Community Development; economic development program manager, city of Auburn; marketing and development director, Community Action Programs.

Education: Auburn High School; Cayuga Community College, A.S. science and math, Summa Cum Laude; SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, B.S. environmental policy and management, Cum Laude; graduate coursework SUNY ESF and Cornell University, community and rural development.

Community service: Boardmember, Auburn Industrial Development Authority and Auburn Housing Authority Development Corp.; former Auburn Civil Service Commissioner; former board member of IGNITE Cayuga County's Young professionals, Cayuga County Tourism Office, Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway, Human Services Coalition of Cayuga County, Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District.