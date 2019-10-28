With nearly 20 years spent in community planning and economic development, Tricia Ottley Kerr said she has spent a career working to improve communities. Now, Ottley Kerr is seeking to take her efforts to a new level by campaigning for the District 12 seat on the Cayuga County Legislature.
Ottley Kerr said she was motivated to run for election when it became clear to her the county was at an important moment in its history. An Auburn native, Ottley Kerr said the city and county in recent years have had success reversing decades of decline, and she wants to help preserve those gains.
"We're at an important crossroads. The momentum is fragile and we need to support it," Ottley Kerr said.
The experience Ottley Kerr gained through her time working for the county, the city and community organizations, she said, gives her the experience and the understanding needed to act as a successful leader.
A registered independent voter endorsed by the Cayuga County Democratic Committee, Ottley Kerr said being able to cooperate and work productively with people of all stripes has been a defining feature of career, and one she could leverage as a legislator.
"As legislators, I think it's our responsibility to champion what's happening in our community, not just to our own residents but to those outside," Ottley Kerr said.
Her career as a planner has also given her experience with an array of technical issues, many of which the Legislature is directly involved in, such as water and sewer infrastructure, affordable housing, economic development, poverty and more.
Specifically, Ottley Kerr said she would like to be involved with workforce and economic development, as well as addressing the problem of harmful algal blooms on the Finger Lakes.
On that issue, although she is glad for the work on the rewrite of Owasco Lake's watershed rules and regulations, Ottley Kerr said the county needs to continue to cooperate with local partners as well as the state and federal government to implement remediation, mitigation or protection projects soon rather than later.
Cooperation is something Ottley Kerr said is particularly important, both between legislators and with county department heads, staff, leaders of towns and villages, and constituents.
Having worked with many of the department heads still at the county as well as with municipal leaders means she already has the relationships in place to cooperate effectively, she said.
"I care about the county as a whole," Ottley Kerr said.
While developing and leading projects like a countywide needs assessment, Ottley Kerr said she's also gained an understanding of the importance of long term, big-picture planning, something she said is lacking at the county after the firing of former County Administrator J. Justin Woods this summer.
Ottley Kerr said she has made the topic of leadership within the county a focus of her campaign. As the Legislature continues to debate a path forward, Ottley Kerr said an interim administrator should be appointed in order to ensure day-to-day operations can continue unimpeded while also having some level of big picture organizational planning.
Doing so, she said, would allow the Legislature time to figure out its next move, whether that meant switching to an elected executive, hiring a new administrator, or something else.
"We need to get it right. We need to take our time to get it right and work through it," Ottley Kerr said.