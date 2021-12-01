'Our angels': Volunteers buying Auburn students items for the holiday through program

Alysia Clary has been impressed by the people who have stepped up to fill the holiday wishes of children they will likely never meet.

Clary, who runs the Clary's Closet nonprofit where children get new or like new clothes, is holding the "Angels on Call" holiday program. For the program last year, volunteers would sign up and purchase clothing items for a student, she said. People wanted to buy more than clothes, so for this year, people can buy clothes and other items such as toys and books. She calls the volunteers buying these items "angels."

Students are referred to for the program by their school district and have a wish list of items they would like for the holidays. Volunteers then buy those items. In some cases, items for some students' siblings were also requested so they would also have gifts for the holidays. Requests included more basic items such as Cap'n Crunch breakfast cereal and a comforter for a bed. Clary's Closet is also working on the program with the Annal Angels nonprofit in Baldwinsville

Those interested in volunteering can send a message to the Facebook page for Clary's Closet, Inc. and they will be given a wish list. Clary said volunteers will then be given additional information — such as that they don't necessarily have to buy every single item on a wish list — and are given an amount of time to purchase items on the list. There is a drop-off location where people can take the items.

Clary said there are 91 wish lists from children within the Auburn Enlarged City School District alone, with 116 student wish lists total, including those from the Syracuse and Baldwinsville districts, although wish lists from the Syracuse area are still coming in. She added that many volunteers have already sent in items and have offered to buy more. She also said some anonymous donors have purchased items such as video game systems.

She praised the Auburn community for its generosity and is thrilled different people have gotten involved.

"When I read some of the needs and wants (from students) it makes me really sad but then I think, 'There's so many people out there who are going to make these needs and wants come to life.' "I mean, (the volunteers) are our angels," Clary said. "All these people are out working magic."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

