'Our community is hurting': Cayuga County OD deaths, suicides rise in 2020

Both drug overdose deaths and suicides increased last year in Cayuga County, further highlighting the harmful effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health.

County Coroner Dr. Adam Duckett told The Citizen there were 20 drug overdose deaths last year, and another eight that could be added to the total depending on the results of their toxicology reports.

That compares to 14 drug overdose deaths in 2019, 24 in 2018 and 24 in 2017, the height of the opioid epidemic in Cayuga County. Duckett has previously told The Citizen he believes one reason there weren't more overdose deaths last year is the rising popularity of synthetic drugs, commonly known as "molly." They're cheaper, harder to trace, and less likely to trigger overdoses, Duckett said.

