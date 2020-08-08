Outages linger in tri-state area four days after storm

Tens of thousands of customers got their electricity restored Saturday, but more than 269,000 were still in the dark by late afternoon in Connecticut, more than 170,000 in New York City and its suburbs, and more than 80,000 in New Jersey, according to various utilities.

“We are making slow progress,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said in a video message.

The Democrat said restoration priorities include removing trees that are blocking roads and making sure generator power doesn’t fail at water treatment facilities and nursing homes.

David Chass, a volunteer firefighter, told the Greenwich Time he understands that utilities need to set priorities. But after five days without electricity or running water — his Greenwich home relies on a well — Chass questioned why he didn't at least have estimate of when his power would be turned on.

“It’s nearly impossible to take care of my father, let alone my family, without any information as to when we might have our power restored," he told the newspaper.

Eversource, the company that powers his home, said it expected to have town-by-town restoration estimates later Saturday.

Power companies called Isaias one of the biggest outage producers in recent years.