Outdoor burn ban aimed at the approaching wildfire season in New York

As warming temperatures bring more attention to outdoor chores, New York officials are reminding people that the arrival of spring also marks the most dangerous season for wildfires.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Tuesday announced the annual statewide ban prohibiting residential brush burning will begin March 16 and run through May 14.

"While wildfires are more visible in the western part of the country, the start of spring brings an increased risk of wildfires right here in New York," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a news release. "In an effort to protect our communities and natural resources, New York prohibits residential burning for two months starting on March 16, when dry conditions are highest. Help DEC put safety first and continue to reduce the number of wildfires in New York’s communities by following the burn ban.”

Even though some areas of the state remain blanketed in snow, warming temperatures can quickly cause wildfire conditions to arise. The DEC will post a Fire Danger Map rating for the 2021 fire season on its website once there is a moderate risk anywhere in the state.