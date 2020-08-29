Overdose graveyard raises awareness in Auburn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 100 People a Day project is at Auburn's Hoopes Park and will be up until Sept. 1. It was started by me and Michele Gentile in 2014. The first display was at Cayuga Community College. The only picture was of Jessica Nicole Gentile, who died of an overdose. Made with wood funded by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office with money that was confiscated from drug dealers, they built 100 graves in a garage. That represented the number of people who were dying of drug overdose at that time. It took months of hard labor. After the first display, other people started requesting that their loved ones be included.

This display always takes an emotional toll on us and our families every time we do it. After all the help has gone, and we finish the last details, we usually break down in tears. We want people to understand the problem is a lot more complex than just poor potty training. Many people see only one side of addiction. They believe it is a moral problem, or addiction is a conscious choice people make. The first time they use heroin, is a choice. This is why awareness is so important. Most of them look down one day and find they have been sick for a very long time.