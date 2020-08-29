Overdose graveyard raises awareness in Auburn

The 100 People a Day project is at Auburn's Hoopes Park and will be up until Sept. 1. It was started by me and Michele Gentile in 2014. The first display was at Cayuga Community College. The only picture was of Jessica Nicole Gentile, who died of an overdose. Made with wood funded by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office with money that was confiscated from drug dealers, they built 100 graves in a garage. That represented the number of people who were dying of drug overdose at that time. It took months of hard labor. After the first display, other people started requesting that their loved ones be included.
This display always takes an emotional toll on us and our families every time we do it. After all the help has gone, and we finish the last details, we usually break down in tears. We want people to understand the problem is a lot more complex than just poor potty training. Many people see only one side of addiction. They believe it is a moral problem, or addiction is a conscious choice people make. The first time they use heroin, is a choice. This is why awareness is so important. Most of them look down one day and find they have been sick for a very long time.
Once addicted, people are no longer the person they were. Their whole being is about using, and all their thoughts and actions become about heroin. These are the people that society sees, the people who break into houses, steal, and do terrible things to keep their addiction going. No one sees the loving daughters or sons or parents that the families loved. People with good mental health would never even consider drugs as an option. Many addicts suffer from traumas and conditions that we could not even imagine. As a society we need to find ways to help people through these low points in their life. People who are in recovery from addition are not bad people trying to get good, they are sick people trying to get well.
Prevention is the best treatment for drug addiction. This display tries to get people to realize that their lives matter, and the decisions they make affect those around them. If they do not start, they won’t become addicted.
There is a cure for addiction. We can’t arrest our way out of the heroin epidemic. We can’t even keep drugs out of our prisons let alone out of our country. To battle this disease, we need treatment centers, crisis centers and prevention programs to help those that are suffering from drug addiction and reduce the demand for drugs in our country.
The display moves from high schools to colleges, to public parks to bring awareness to the danger of heroin. If you would like a loved one to become a part of this display, please email kjones01@live.com for details.
