 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cayuga Community College
top story
PUBLIC SAFETY

Overnight fire damages Aurelius house

  • 0

Multiple fire departments battled a blaze in the town of Aurelius early Wednesday morning.

The Aurelius Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page that it and the Cayuga Fire Department were alerted to a house fire at 5863 Route 90 around 2 a.m. Crews arrived at the scene to find a single-story home with heavy smoke coming from the roof.

The department said a tanker box was activated because there were no fire hydrants in the area.

Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said there were no reports of people receiving medical transportation from the scene. Dispatchers said that along with departments from Aurelius and Cayuga, fire departments from Union Springs, Fleming, Montezuma, Throop, Owasco, Waterloo, Seneca Falls and AMR Ambulance helped with the response.

Route 90 was closed from Davis Point Road to Waynes Point until about 5 a.m., according to a state Department of Transportation alert.

People are also reading…

The Aurelius Fire Department thanked all of the mutual aid responders. Additional information was not available as of Wednesday afternoon.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One of Europe`s biggest and oldest lottery draws kicks off in Madrid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News