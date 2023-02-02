Crews from more than a dozen fire departments responded to a large fire that destroyed a house in the town of Ira early Thursday.

The fire was reported around 1:15 a.m. at 11439 state Route 176 in the town of Ira, the Cayuga County 911 center said. Firefighters encountered a home that was fully engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported.

The house was built around 1850, and had two stories and 2,610 square feet of living space, according Cayuga County property records. It is located between Sunnyside Road and state Route 370. That portion of state Route 176 was closed until 7:45 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

The property was the home of a firefighter, according to a Facebook post made by the Cato Fire Department. "Please keep one of our very own in your thoughts & prayers as he lost his home this morning to a house fire! ... We’re all thinking of you during this difficult time— your brothers and sisters at Cato Fire Department."

According to the 911 center, firefighters responded from departments in Ira, Weedsport, Cato, Plainville, Conquest, Baldwinsville, Auburn, Victory, Hannibal, Lysander, Throop, Fair Haven and the town of Oswego. Jordan, CIMVAC and Baldwinsville ambulances responded, as well. Cayuga County fire investigators were called to the scene.

Additional information on the fire was not available as of Thursday afternoon.